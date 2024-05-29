8 Bollywood Movie Scenes That Will Never Fail To Make You Laugh | Bollywood





Laughter truly is the best medicine, and when sprinkled with the magic of Bollywood's enduring charm, it transforms into a timeless classic. Comedy is a difficult genre to master, but Bollywood has always produced films that not only bring joy, but also stand the test of time. (Also Read: Arshad Warsi laments state of Bollywood comedy, calls it sad, unoriginal, chichori) Bollywood has always produced timeless classics that continue to tickle our funny bones. Recently, a user named @manmarziiyaan took to X to ask about Bollywood scenes full of jaw-dropping humor. What is a Bollywood movie scene that never fails to make you laugh? Soon, movie fans were sharing their favorites, and the list was endless. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! From Dhamaal to Hungama, we bring you iconic Bollywood comedy scenes that will make you laugh out loud! Golmaal: unlimited pleasure The 2006 film, directed by Rohit Shetty, turned out to be a slapstick comedy that everyone loved. It was accompanied by many funny scenes that managed to make the audience laugh. From Arshad Warsi posing as the black protagonist to Gopal's beauty pageant nahi hai scene to the one where Dadi sweeps the floor, sending Lucky into a dizzy spell, it has it all. It's finish The 2007 film is considered a gem in the comedy universe. The Indra Kumar directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz. It focuses on four men desperate for money and searching for hidden treasure with a police office looking for them. Every scene and every turn they take on the way to Goa is funny. Hungama The list wouldn't be complete without Hungama. Priyadarshans Hungama includes many comedy scenes, from the imaginary fight scene between Videocon's Jeetu (Akshaye Khanna) and Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani), to the moment when Rajpal Yadav checks into that cheap hotel. It guarantees a LOL moment with every watch. Khatta Meetha Starring Akshay Kumar, the film tells the story of a builder and his humorous encounters. There are many scenes in the film that are absolutely hilarious, starting from Akshay's jump from a moving auto-rickshaw to his scenes with actor Rajpal Yadav. The bulldozer scene with Johnny Lever with Akshay and Rajpal is also golden. Kapoor & Sons The film starring Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra also received a special mention in the link for the chaotic plumber scene starring Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth, Fawad and Ratna Pathak Shah. It's funny because it's relevant. Go It's hard to pick a comedy scene from the film, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav and the late Om Puri. It tells the story of four guys who take a chance on a girl living next door, only to cause havoc in their lives, leading to a comedy of errors. Belly of Delhi The film is accompanied by black comedy and occupies a special place in the genre. There is a scene of confusion which is considered a hit among movie fans. It is because of Vijay Raaz's deadpan expressions and his obvious statement, which makes the scene hilarious. There's also a memorable scene of ruining the orange juice and laundry service. Hera Phéri The film is one of the best Bollywood comedies of all time. This not only established Akshay Kumar's dominance over the genre, but his camaraderie with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty paved the way for a hilarious adventure. From Babu Bhaiya's quotable dialogues to the depiction of lower-middle-class families, the Priyadarshan directorial has achieved cult status.

