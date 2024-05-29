Trump lashes out at Robert De Niro after actor calls him a bully outside courthouse





Top line Former President Donald Trump attacked Robert De Niro on his Truth Social platform early Wednesday, following comments the actor made during a press conference hosted by President Joe Biden's campaign outside the courthouse in Manhattan where closing arguments in Trump's secret trial took place Tuesday. Former US President Donald Trump returns from a break during his secret trial in Manhattan … [+] Criminal court. Getty Images Highlights In his jobTrump called the veteran Hollywood star a wacko and said he suffered from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. The former president said the two-time Oscar-winning films, artistry and brand have A LOT OF VALUE since he entered the political arena at Biden's behest. Referring to De Niros' clash with Trump supporters outside the courthouse, the former president claimed the actor encountered a force far greater than the radical left. Earlier Tuesday, Trump's account shared a clip of De Niro arguing with a group of the former president's supporters, saying: You guys are gangsters. Trump's comments on Truth Social came after the former president left the courthouse Tuesday without making any remarks. Get breaking news text alerts from Forbes: We run text message alerts so you're always aware of the biggest stories making headlines. Text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Key context Tuesday press conference, De Niro called the former president a clown and said New Yorkers tolerated him when he was just another grubby real estate scammer posing as a bigwig. But this person cannot lead the country. The actor said that Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but also the country and that ultimately he could destroy the world. De Niro spoke about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and said Trump ordered the mob to do its dirty work for him. The actor warned that if Trump were re-elected, he would be a tyrant and added: We have forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who were not taken seriously until They become vicious dictators. In the press conference hosted by the Biden-Harris campaign, De Niro appeared alongside former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and former Washington Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who responded to Capitol riots. Tangent Last week, the Biden campaign released a 30-second message attack announcement aimed at Trump, voiced by De Niro. From midnight tweets to drinking bleach to tear gassing citizens to staging a photo op, we knew Trump was out of control while he was president. Then he lost the 2020 election and collapsed, according to the ad. The actor, who does not appear in the video, then accuses Trump of desperately trying to hold on to power and running again with the intention of ruling as a dictator. Earlier this month, De Niro appeared on The View, but parts of the show were muted to censor profanity the actor said while criticizing Trump. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Further reading The Biden campaign finally uses Trump's Hush Money lawsuit to attack him With Robert De Niro (Forbes)

