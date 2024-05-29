Look to the sky as hot air balloons fly over Coshocton





Grab your cameras and head to Coshocton for a magical weekend. Hot air balloons will fill the sky each evening as you admire this breathtaking spectacle. The balloon launch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, and the Night Glow portion is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 7. On Saturday, enjoy the festival with the Whiz-Bang Science Show, live music, a golf ball drop and another balloon launch. The weekend will end with a fireworks display starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday. All hot air balloon activities are weather dependent. For more information, visit http://www.coshoctonhotairballoonfestival.com. This is a free, family-friendly event. Coshocton County Fairgrounds, 707 Kenilworth Avenue, Coshocton. Live music at the cellar 732, the electric duo will bring their unique, vintage sound to Georgetown Vineyard at 5 p.m. Thursday. Grab a pizza and a signature slushy and sit back to enjoy the view and music. If you grew up listening to classics from Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks and others, this show is for you. Featuring Mary Spayd on vocals, piano, flute and percussion and Glenn Armstrong on bass, drums, vocals, keyboards/synthesizer and percussion, this is summer fun at its finest. For more information, call 740-435-3222. Georgetown Vineyards, 62920 Georgetown Road, Cambridge. Pins in the park Cambridge City Park will be the scene of a day full of eliminations. Walk past the large pavilion and catch a wrestling match at 4 p.m. on Sundays. The tournament, organized by A+ Sportswear and Tournaments, is free for all spectators. Those wishing to participate can pre-register online at https://aplustournaments.square.site/ for $35 or pay $40 for same-day walk-in registration. Weigh-ins will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 4 p.m. Contact Ric Roe at [email protected] or call/text 740-891-1970 for more information on rules and match procedures. Parkside Tasty Treat will be open and drinks will be available for purchase. The Cambridge City Park Pavilion is located at 840 McKinley Ave., Cambridge. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Frampton in the living room Sometimes all you need to clear your head is a night of killer tunes. If that's what you want, go see Matt Frampton play. He has an extremely diverse catalog of music, ranging from covers to originals. The Zanesville native has performed at many local venues and has also spent time performing in New York City. The show is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. June 1 at the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center in the Wildlife Lounge. The salon is located at 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge. Trade Days in Buffalo When you're on the hunt for the perfect vintage piece or looking to see what surprises await you, you can find it all at Buffalo Trade Days. The flea market begins its 2024 season from June 7 to 9. Rows of vendors sell everything from tools and plants to toys and vintage cassette tapes. Held at the former Valley View softball complex, this three-day outdoor flea market is a great place to spend an afternoon. Hours vary, with most vendors opening as early as 9 a.m. and closing at dusk. To become a supplier, call Paul Maxhimer at 740-975-0089. For more information, check out their Facebook event page. Valley View Softball Complex, 57419 Vocational Road, Buffalo.

