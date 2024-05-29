Trump Mocks 'Wacky' Robert De Niro on Truth Social After Biden Campaign Actor's New York Press Conference





Donald Trump skewered Robert De Niro early Wednesday, calling the actor a wacko and mocking his participation in a Biden campaign news conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where the former president is on trial. I never knew how small Wacko was, both mentally and physically, former actor Robert De Niro, railed Trump in an article from Truth Social. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the courthouse, by a force far greater than the radical left – MAGA, the former president said. Former President Trump attends his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 28, 2024. Steven Hirsch Robert, whose films, artistry and brand have had SO MUCH VALUE since he entered the political arena at the behest of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad. Where did you go Joe DiMaggio!!! the message continued. De Niro, 80, delivered a prepared speech during the Biden campaign's surprise news conference Tuesday afternoon as Trump's defense team presented its closing arguments in the former president's secret trial. I don't want to scare you. No, wait, maybe I want to scare you, De Niro said into the microphone. If Trump returns to the White House, you can say goodbye to those freedoms we all take for granted. And the elections. Forget that. It's over. That's done. If he comes in. I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know. He will never leave. Trump blasted Robert De Niro early Wednesday on Truth Social, calling the actor a wacko and mocking his participation in a Biden campaign news conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where the former president is on trial. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial Robert De Niro speaks in support of President Biden in Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump attends his criminal trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments in New York, May 28, 2024. AFP via Getty Images But the press conference in which the Goodfellas actor called Trump, 77, a clown, a filthy real estate scammer and a bully descended into chaos as the former president's supporters tried to drown out the actor with anti-Biden anti-De Niro chants. You're a fucking idiot, De Niro shouted at a protester who accused him of being a paid actor for the DNC and suggested the actor had unsavory ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. After the event, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said actors like Robert De Niro have no idea of ​​the real problems people in this city and across the country are facing.

