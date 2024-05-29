All eyes are on Rafah Meaning: Why are Bollywood celebrities using the trending hashtag to express solidarity with Palestine?

All eyes are on Rafah Meaning: The nearly eight-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza refuses to die and is becoming increasingly brutal as the two sides fail to agree on a truce deal. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on a refugee camp in Rafah and killed more than 45 people, including children, sparking global outrage. Social media platforms were filled with posts condemning Israel's action in Rafah and an AI-generated image saying “All eyes on Rafah” went viral on the internet.

More than 35,000 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which began after October 7. The United States, Egypt and Qatar have repeatedly attempted to broker a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, but both sides have been unsuccessful. look in an atmosphere of peace.

The new attack on Rafah by Israeli forces came days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end its military operation in Gaza.

What does “All eyes are on Rafah” mean?

“All eyes on Rafah” is a social media trend through which netizens, especially influential celebrities, show solidarity with the Palestinian people and also send a message to the Israeli government that the world is paying attention to the killing of civilians in the Rafah region of Gaza.

The post with the image of “All eyes on Rafah” was widely shared on the Internet by global celebrities, especially Indian ones like actors Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, etc. Indian team captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was among the people who shared the 'All eyes on Rafah' post and faced intense trolling because of it.

What did Israel say about the Rafah attack?

In a statement, Israel's representative called the loss of civilian lives a “tragic accident” and said the massive fire that broke out in the Rafah refugee camp was not due to Israeli airstrikes alone but also to secondary explosions perhaps carried out by Palestinian militants. .

Published: May 29, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

