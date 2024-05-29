Saheefa Jabbar Khattak criticizes Bollywood's silence on the Palestinian issue





Amid growing criticism of Hollywood celebrities for their perceived silence on the Palestinian crisis, actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has raised a pertinent question regarding Bollywood personalities' response, or lack thereof, to Israeli aggression in Gaza. In a thought-provoking Instagram story, Khattak expressed his concern over the blatant silence of Bollywood celebrities amid the current turmoil. She drew attention to the close ties between Pakistan and India, pointing out that Pakistani artists often express admiration for their Bollywood counterparts in interviews. However, Khattak lamented the absence of any vocal condemnation from Bollywood figures regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza, highlighting the stark contrast between the eagerness of Pakistani artists to collaborate with Bollywood and the silence of Indian celebrities on important humanitarian issues. Calling for a reassessment of the idolization of Bollywood celebrities and the culture of showering them with praise and birthday wishes, Khattak highlighted the Indian government's ban on Pakistani artists from working in India. She highlighted the irony of this situation, where Pakistani artists face restrictions while Bollywood remains largely silent on pressing global issues. Khattak urged his audience to stop focusing on seeking validation from Bollywood or any external entity, emphasizing the need to focus on perfecting their craft and creating meaningful artistic endeavors. Khattak's remarks come at a critical time, following alarming reports from Gaza's Health Ministry revealing the staggering death toll of nearly 36,000 Palestinians following the Israeli offensive. Despite the deteriorating humanitarian situation, Bollywood personalities have largely refrained from using their platforms to speak out. Although a handful of Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar and Reem Sameer Shaikh, have taken a stand and spoken out about the plight of the Palestinians, their efforts appear to be the exception rather than the norm. Sonam Kapoor was among the first Bollywood celebrities to share pro-Palestinian content on her Instagram Story in October 2023. Priyanka Chopra, as a UNICEF ambassador, has also used her platform to shed light on the impact of Israeli aggression on children. Similarly, Swara Bhaskar and Reem Sameer Shaikh lent their voices to the cause, condemning the violence in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestine. However, beyond these cases, there is a notable lack of engagement from other prominent Bollywood figures regarding the ongoing atrocities faced by Palestinians. As public attention intensifies and calls for accountability grow louder, Bollywood finds itself under increasing pressure to break its silence and actively advocate for peace and justice in the region. Show full article

