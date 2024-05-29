Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika condemn Israeli airstrike on Rafah. But why is boycotting Bollywood in fashion again?





Bollywood takes a stand

The atrocities faced by citizens of Rafah, a town in the southern Gaza Strip, have inspired even the most reluctant Indian celebrities to finally take a stand for Palestine. Here is a list of figures who ultimately defended the plight of Gaza and its citizens who are being pulverized by Israeli airstrikes. On Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt shared a post from @themotherhoodhome that read: All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give these things to their children (red heart doodle). Alia wrote in the caption #AllEyesOnRafah. Agencies Bhatt's sister-in-law, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, also extended her support to Palestine. The Crew star reposted a message from the official UNICEF Instagram account on his Instagram Stories. The message, featuring Executive Director Catherine Russell, condemned the tragic killings of children and families in Rafah, calling the act “unconscionable.” Similarly, actor Varun Dhawan shared the 'All eyes on Rafah' image circulating on social media via his Instagram stories, joining the protest against the recent Israeli attack. Agencies Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also called for a ceasefire in Gaza. His message read: This (latest attack on Rafah) comes after the ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruled on Friday that Israel “immediately stops its military offensive in Rafah.” There are no words for this horror. There is nowhere safe to go. This has to stop. Ceasefire now. Bollywood stars faced intense criticism for being pro-Palestinian on X. #BoycottBollywood was trending on the social media platform. Apart from the actors, cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also posted a message in support of Palestinians in Gaza. However, she faced intense trolling on X. Netizens slammed her for not taking a stand against the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. The post was later deleted.

As reported Reuters, survivors said families were preparing to sleep when the strike targeted the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood. Thousands of people took refuge there after Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Rafah more than two weeks ago.

In the aftermath of the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that a “tragic mistake” had occurred. Despite our best efforts not to harm innocent civilians, Netanyahu said in a speech to the Israeli parliament last night that there had been a tragic mistake. We are investigating the incident and will reach a conclusion as this is our policy. The ongoing war between Israel and Gaza began on October 7, 2023, after the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Gaza.

