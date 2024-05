Actor Richard Dreyfuss allegedly targeted women and LGBTQ community during Jaws event

Richard Dreyfuss caused a scene over Memorial Day weekend when the Oscar winner allegedly launched into a sexist and homophobic rant during a screening of Jaws. The American graffiti star, 76, made several controversial statements about women and the LGBTQ community at the An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws screening, held at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, according to an apology from location and the publications that made the rounds on social networks. . We are aware of and share serious concerns following the recent incident with Richard Dreyfuss before the screening of Jaws at Cabot, read a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The opinions expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values ​​of inclusion and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress this has caused many of our customers. Noting that it took full responsibility for not anticipating the direction of the conversation, the venue also apologized that what was meant to celebrate an iconic film became a platform for political views. During the question-and-answer portion of the event, Dreyfuss referenced his 2022 book, One Thought Me Scares Me, and changes in American curricula, saying, “We don't know who we are. Make sure your children are not the last generation of Americans. And you know exactly what I'm talking about. Elsewhere in the evening, he allegedly went off the rails and explained that Barbra Streisand was a genius, but he didn't listen to her because she's a woman and women shouldn't have that power, according to an article on X, formerly Twitter. The stars worked together in Nuts in 1987. Dreyfuss, according to the post, then moved on to the #MeToo movement during which he was accused of sexual harassment and that you shouldn't listen to a 10-year-old who says he wants to be a boy instead of a girl, in reference to young trans people. In a since-deleted tweet, one user suggested the event be renamed An Evening of Misogyny and Homophobia with Richard Dreyfuss. Disappointing doesn't even begin to cover it, according to THR. The incident comes just over a year after Dreyfuss criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' diversity inclusion efforts, telling Firing Line with Margaret Hoover that the new qualifications for nominations for best film makes me vomit.

