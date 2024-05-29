Waterfront View Restaurants to Try in the Louisville Area

On a particularly sunny day, you might want to take part in a quaint summer activity: eating and drinking somewhere with a view of the water.

Thanks to our positioning close to the Ohio Riverwe have many restaurant options featuring close-up scenes of the river banks.

Read on for some places to explore:

5700 Captains Quarters Road, Prospect; cqriverside.com; Hours: Monday to Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Captain's Quarters can be synonymous with “riverside dining” for Louisville diners and there’s good reason. Nestled along the banks of the Ohio River at Harrods Creek, it offers indoor, outdoor and waterfront seating as well as a variety of flavorful dishes including appetizers, salads, seafood dishes, pizzas, sides and much more.

It offers live entertainment, brunch specials, a boat launch, and a harbor so you can stop at the popular restaurant located right on the Ohio River.

100 Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana; clusterers-wings.com; Hours: Every day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Among these four-location chicken restaurants, Jeffersonville's has a prime location on Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville. As its name suggests, chicken wings are the main dish here, accompanied by 17 choices of sauces. Starters include monster mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and hand-breaded asparagus. Cluckers, which has a sports bar vibe, also offers daily drink specials. The miniature chain launched in 2010 and offers catering services.

130 W Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana; harrystaphouseandkitchen.com; Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walk down Riverside Drive less than 500 feet from Cluckers and you'll find another sports bar, which opened in 2020. Harrys Taphouse and Kitchen recently celebrated its fourth year in business and frequently hosts events such as quizzes, karaoke, live music and silent disco. The diverse menu features apps such as Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Macho Nachos and Cheese Balls, as well as handhelds such as a Burger, BLT, Fish Sandwich and Reuben Sandwiches. You can also order a plate of steak or salmon here.

Harrys has at least a dozen beers on tap, plus a shot of lemon on tap and summer cocktails to accompany a day by the water.

131 W. River Road; joescrabshack.com/location/joes-crab-shack-louisville/; Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The overwater seafood restaurant has long been a staple of what you'll see on the Louisville waterfront. She remained, while other sites of the chain, launched in 1991, closed. Open for lunch and dinner, this casual spot with a large patio offers fried shrimp platters, steam pots, and fun cocktails.

3021 River Road, Louisville; 601 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana; kingfishrestaurants.com; Hours: vary by location

There aren't many restaurants that have lasted 70 years and few have two locations near the Ohio River. Since its opening in 1948, KingFish still reigns as a go-to place for seafood. Whether it's a shrimp feast or cod sandwich for lunch or appetizers on the dinner menu , like frog legs or rolled oysters (billed as something as unique to the region as the Louisville Slugger), you'll be spoiled for choice. KingFish also offers weekly food and drink specials, including $4 pints of craft beer on Wednesdays.

3015, chemin River b; leveebourbonlounge.com; Hours: Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., closed Sunday-Thursday

Looking for a speakeasy scene with a river view? Look at Salon Levee Bourbon, which aims to take guests back to the 1920s with an experience like no other in the city of Louisville, according to its website. This moody spot attached to the River House Restaurant and Raw Bar offers a raw bar and starters such as grilled octopus and charcuterie as well as mains including bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and plank-smoked salmon. Maker's Mark barrel. Among the wine and cocktail list, you have the opportunity to customize your own Old Fashioned.

1201 River Road; pigbeachnyc.com/location/louisville/; Hours: Every day, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This two-level barbecue restaurant has arrived with neon pink bells to usher in a new chapter for this long-vacant location near Waterfront Park in Louisville. Pig Beach opened less than a year ago with a menu of chef-inspired barbecue options, plus beers on tap, tons of TVs for sports fans, and a sports-themed upper level Kentucky Derby. It always strives to be a place where guests can spend a day by the river.

3015, chemin River b; riverhouselouisville.com; Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It's the same address where you'll find Levee Bourbon Lounge, but River House is riding its own wave. Since opening in 2015 and led by famed Louisville chef John Varanese, River House has become known as a go-to spot for a great restaurant dinner. The seafood-focused menu includes everything from sautéed mussels and a colossal tower of lump crab to King Crab Legs, oysters on the half shell, seared diver scallops and more.

140 N 4th Street, swizzle25.com; Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday

It might be a little over the top compared to the other restaurants on this list, but you can see the river from a different perspective from above to Swizzle, a rooftop bar and restaurant on the 25th floor of the Galt House Hotel. Here you'll have a dining scene with steak and seafood options, with the option of seating on a revolving floor.

707 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana; uplandbeer.com/locations/jeffersonville/; Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For lovers of craft beer and terraces, this huge restaurant with numerous outdoor spaces, comprising three levels, is worth the detour. This outpost of Upland Brewing Company, founded in 1998 in Bloomington, Indiana, offers 20 beers on tap, plus pub favorites. As its website says, it's a good place to enjoy the view.

Contact food journalist Amanda Hancock at [email protected].