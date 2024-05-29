Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump protesters outside Manhattan courtroom, actor calls them gangsters: watch





A press conference was held by Joe Biden's campaign outside the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump is on trial. At the conference, actor Robert De Niro warned people about the dangers of Trump's re-election. But on the way back to his car after the conference, De Niro ran into pro-Trump protesters. Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump demonstrators in front of the Manhattan court, the actor calls them gangsters (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP) Protesters shouted that De Niro was a wannabe, a “sellout” to the Democratic National Committee, a “nobody” and a “little punk” whose “movies suck.” Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “You’re not going to intimidate,” De Niro responded. “That's what Trump is doing. (…) We're going to fight back. We're trying to be gentlemen in this world, Democrats. You're gangsters. You're gangsters!” When a protester shouted, “You're washed,” De Niro replied, “Fuck you.” What did Robert De Niro say at the conference? At the conference, De Niro called the former president someone capable of destroying the world. “The Twin Towers fell right here, right there. This part of town was like a ghost town, but we swore we wouldn't allow terrorists to change our way of life. … I love this town. I don't don't like this city. “I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but also the country, and eventually he can destroy the world,” De Niro said. “I don't want to scare you. No, no, wait, maybe I want to scare you,” De Niro added. “If Trump comes back to the White House, you can say goodbye to those freedoms that we all take for granted. And the elections forget that. It's over, it's done. If he comes in, I can tell you all straight away, he will never leave. The best Biden can do is deploy a failed actor Later, the Trump campaign also held a press conference in which the Biden campaign's enlistment of De Niro was mocked. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt blasted “elitist, out-of-touch Hollywood actors like Robert De Niro who have no idea of ​​the real issues facing people in this city and across the country.” Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said: “The best Biden can do is deploy a failed actor.

