Entertainment
Hollywood team worries about lack of jobs since strike ends: report | Hollywood
Has Hollywood returned to normal after the SAG AFTRA strike that ended on November 9? A new report by LA Times shares that several team members are facing a touch-and-go scenario working in the entertainment industry as work opportunities have dried up. (Also read: SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end strike)
What the report says
The new report adds a response from Diego Mariscal, a cart who has over 25 years of experience, with credits including Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Mandalorian, who said: “Everyone is just in panic mode and they don't know what to do. There was also Jennifer Rose Clasen, a photographer who worked on The Flight Attendant and Big Little Lies, who highlighted how the lack of opportunities impacted the mental health of many crew members.
I have to constantly remind my friends that it's not their fault, because there's a little work to be done, so there's just enough to make people feel like they're failing. That, compounded over 10, 12, 14 months, has real detrimental consequences on people's well-being, she said.
More details
The report indicates how many crew members feel uncertain about the future given the current situation where many film sets have reduced the number of people working in departments to low numbers. Additionally, they also worry about their health insurance, which is directly proportional to the number of hours worked on set. This is due to the significant ripple effect of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, which affected thousands of people working in the entertainment sector and adjacent industries.
SAG-AFTRA members walked off the job in mid-July to demand an increase in the minimum wage, a share of revenue from streaming services and protection against replacement by “digital replicas” generated by artificial intelligence (AI). ). The union said negotiators reached a preliminary agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in November.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/hollywood-crew-concerned-over-lack-of-jobs-ever-since-strike-ended-report-101716973626099.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood team worries about lack of jobs since strike ends: report | Hollywood
- Betting tips, odds, predictions and best tennis bets 2024 French Open 29/5
- Galaxy AI comes to the new Galaxy Watch to motivate you to take control of your health
- Holes found in Japanese city screen preventing tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji
- Closing arguments end in Trump's secret trial: Here's what you need to know | Donald Trump News
- Can British citizens choose stability?
- Jamie Dimon is right. The number of U.S. public companies is plummeting, which is bad news for the democratic component of the economy.
- Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump protesters outside Manhattan courtroom, actor calls them gangsters: watch
- Explore Google's latest AI tools: A beginner's guide
- Imran Khan reveals why he and his childhood sweetheart, ex-wife Avantika, divorced: 'We weren't in…'
- Seeking OECD membership, Indonesia revises its economic policies
- Waterfront View Restaurants to Try in the Louisville Area