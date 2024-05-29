Hollywood team worries about lack of jobs since strike ends: report | Hollywood

Has Hollywood returned to normal after the SAG AFTRA strike that ended on November 9? A new report by LA Times shares that several team members are facing a touch-and-go scenario working in the entertainment industry as work opportunities have dried up. (Also read: SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end strike) FILE – A United Auto Workers member wears a t-shirt as he marches in the Labor Day parade in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) (AP)

What the report says

The new report adds a response from Diego Mariscal, a cart who has over 25 years of experience, with credits including Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Mandalorian, who said: “Everyone is just in panic mode and they don't know what to do. There was also Jennifer Rose Clasen, a photographer who worked on The Flight Attendant and Big Little Lies, who highlighted how the lack of opportunities impacted the mental health of many crew members.

I have to constantly remind my friends that it's not their fault, because there's a little work to be done, so there's just enough to make people feel like they're failing. That, compounded over 10, 12, 14 months, has real detrimental consequences on people's well-being, she said.

More details

The report indicates how many crew members feel uncertain about the future given the current situation where many film sets have reduced the number of people working in departments to low numbers. Additionally, they also worry about their health insurance, which is directly proportional to the number of hours worked on set. This is due to the significant ripple effect of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, which affected thousands of people working in the entertainment sector and adjacent industries.

SAG-AFTRA members walked off the job in mid-July to demand an increase in the minimum wage, a share of revenue from streaming services and protection against replacement by “digital replicas” generated by artificial intelligence (AI). ). The union said negotiators reached a preliminary agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in November.