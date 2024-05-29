Your guide to major events on Delaware beaches this summer

There are so many things to do on Delaware beaches in the summer.

Most cities have weekly outdoor concerts. The Freeman Arts Pavilion, Milton Theatre, Clear Space Theater and Dickens Parlor Theater provide entertainment almost daily. Then there are the dozens of festivals, concerts and other events happening everywhere, all the time. It's hard to find time to go to the beach.

All the major events on Delaware beaches this summer, the ones you want to mark your calendar for, are listed below. It started on Memorial Day weekend, peaks on July 4, and stays strong until Labor Day.

Here's what you need to know.

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival

historiclewes.org

Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

110 Shipcarpenter Street, Lewes

Nearly 70 sea and ocean glass artisans are present at Lewes Historical Society events, along with lectures, an educational area for children, experts in identifying glass shards, live music, food and historical interpreters. Admission is $10, and children under 12 are free.

Bethany Beach Seaside Craft Show

townofbethanybeach.com

Bethany Beach Boardwalk

Saturday June 1, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dozens of artisans sell their products on the Bethany Beach boardwalk.

Alumni Day

oldtimersdayde.com

Church Street, Selbyville

Saturday June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Timer's Day is a free family festival and car show with over 100 vehicles. Also featured are music, an outdoor beer garden, local artisans, food and family activities.

Running of the bull

thestarboard.com

Saturday June 29, 9 a.m.

Starboard, Coastal Road 2009, Dewey Beach

The Running of the Bull is a wacky and fun tradition hosted by the iconic Starboard Bar in Dewey Beach, in which people gather to chase a man in a bull costume down Route 1 and onto the beach. Alcohol is usually the culprit. This is something you should see at least once.

Fourth of July

The 4th of July is always a big celebration on the beaches of Delaware. Here's what's happening in each city.

Lewes: The Lewes festivities begin on Thursday, July 4 at 9 a.m. with old-fashioned children's games on Second Street. At 1:30 p.m., the boat parade will begin on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The Doo-Dah Parade, which traditionally does not have an exact starting time, will take place in the afternoon, looping from Lloyd's Market to Kings Highway to Savannah Road. Fireworks over the bay begin at dusk.

Rehoboth Beach: Fireworks over the Atlantic are planned for Saturday, July 6, at dusk. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. at the bandstand.

Dewey Beach: Highway One, the company that owns Dewey bars like Bottle & Cork and Northbeach, usually has fireworks over Rehoboth Bay at dusk on July 4th. They haven't officially announced anything yet, so check before you go.

Bethany Beach: Bethany Beach festivities begin with a downtown parade on July 4 at noon. There is a concert at the bandstand at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks over the ocean at dusk.

51st Annual Outdoor Fine Arts and Crafts Festival

rehobothartleague.org

Art League of Rehoboth Beach, 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach

August 3, 4, 10 and 11, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 100 artists and artisans from across the country will display and sell their works, which also features music, food and drinks. Admission is $5 per weekend, and children under 12 are free.

OC Air Show

ocairshow.com

Waterfront, Ocean City, Maryland

Saturday and Sunday August 24 and 25

This festival takes place just over Delaware's southern border in Ocean City, Maryland, but it's a spectacular event where all kinds of aerial performers wow spectators on the beach and on the promenade below. Tickets start at $29.75.

