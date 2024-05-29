Trump rips De Niro after actor's courthouse appearance





Former President Trump denounced acclaimed actor Robert De Niro early Wednesday morning, a day after the Hollywood star spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's secret trial is taking place . “I never knew how small former Wacko actor Robert De Niro was, both mentally and physically,” Trump said. wrote in an article on its Truth Social platform just after midnight Wednesday. “Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DErangement SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the courthouse, by a much larger force than the radical left – MAGA,” Trump continued, using “TDS” to refer to a fabricated condition that he and his supporters often attribute to critics. In its most direct attempt to tackle Trump's legal troubles, President Biden's campaign held a surprise news conference in Lower Manhattan during which actor and Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, injured during the January 6, 2021 riots, spoke about the dangers of a second Trump presidency. As Biden surrogates delivered their remarks, at least 20 Trump supporters were seen in the nearby park, waving flags, wearing “Make America Great Again” clothing and chanting various slogans, including “F‑‑‑ Joe Biden “. A large flag emblazoned with the phrase “Trump or death” flew nearby. After the press conference ended, a group of protesters followed the actor, heckling and shouting at De Niro again. A large police presence was also present around the park where the press conference took place. The large group chanted “We love Trump” and “Juan Merchan is corrupt,” referring to the judge overseeing the hush money case, echoing what Trump has often said about him. The Manhattan trial began and concluded closing arguments Tuesday, as Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle to remain silent about an alleged past affair, which the former president denies. The case now goes to the jury for deliberations. De Niro, who filmed a campaign ad for Biden last week, punched the former president outside the courthouse, while Trump supporters shouted and heckled him in the background. “Donald Trump created this. He should tell them not to do that. … He wants to sow total chaos, which he succeeds in some areas and in some places,” De Niro said. “I don’t want to scare you. No no, wait, maybe I want to scare you,” the 80-year-old added. “If Trump comes back to the White House, you can give up these freedoms that we take for granted, and forget about elections. …He will never leave. The actor also called Trump a “clown” at one point. As De Niro spoke, protesters could be heard shouting, “De Niro is scared” and “I haven't seen a good movie from you in 20 years!” » The former president, in his latest online post, defamed De Niro and implied that his professional work had suffered since he began campaigning for Biden. “Robert, whose films, artistry and brand have FUCKED IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the behest of crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad,” Trump wrote . “Where did you go Joe DiMaggio!!!” The Hill has reached out to De Niro's press team for comment.

