Janhvi Kapoor says she is aware of the rising costs of actors' entourage, but she is also protective of her team: everyone works just for the money. Watch | bollywood news

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to comment on the rising entourage costs of Bollywood films, whose budgets are increasing due to unregulated overheads. After consecutive failures of big-ticket films in the recent past, like Ajay Devgns Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Hindi film industry is seeing a renewed interest in the exorbitant fees that actors charge and, above all, the entourage costs, which weigh on a production.

As Janhvi Kapoor spoke to Indianexpress.com to promote her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, the actor was asked to take care of the rising overheads, especially since she is the daughter of 'a producer.

“I think about the costs,” said Janhvi, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, while reflecting on the trend. “But I believe everyone on a film set is an artist. I know I am very protective of my team and I would like to protect their rights. However, being the daughter of a producer, I also know the kind of burden and pressure that all these monetary things can put on a producer. It's important to have an open dialogue with your creators.

A report by Indianexpress.com has highlighted the menace of entourage costs, which inflate budgets and endanger the revival of films. The price breakdown for a star's entourage varies, but on average, a spot boy would charge Rs 25,000 per day, personal security would charge Rs 15,000 per person per day and a stylist can charge up to Rs 1 lakhs. The overhead of a star is Rs 20-22 lakhs per day, which for a film shot over 70 days, would be an additional cost of Rs 15-20 cr.

Janhvi said that a good production team will always take care of a team of actors if the film requires that kind of entourage. The actor added that not everyone who is part of a star's team “works for money.”

“If it's not the movie where you can have all that, then you can make that adjustment and if it's the movie where your team can get what you want, then you give it to them. I'm sure if you work with people who care about the craft as much as you do… Here, everyone not only works for money, but also for the pleasure of working.. So I think it’s easy to come to an agreement on these things,” she added.

Former filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Critical I say had also spoken about the increase in entourage costs. Farah, who had directed blockbusters with Shah Rukh Khan like Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na, had said in an interview with Twin Encounter that the change she would like to make was the cost of the entourage, which has become “too high “.

“An actress comes with nine people, an actor comes with eight people. It's a waste of resources. This cost is not visible anywhere in the film! You have to control that a little. This is a huge burden for producers.Farah Khan had said.