Dallas native Jesse Plemons wins best actor award at Cannes Film Festival

Dallas native Jesse Plemons won the best actor award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' new film. Kinds of Kindness.

The dark comedy, which had its world premiere at Cannes, consists of three separate stories: one about a man without choices who tries to take control of his own life; another about a policeman alarmed by the return of his wife who disappeared at sea and who appears to be another person; and a third about a woman determined to find someone in particular with a special ability, destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader, according to a summary from Searchlight Pictures.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood ReporterPlemons said he initially felt shocked and confused when reading the script.

By the time I reached the end and finished it, I felt like I had experienced such a wide range of emotions and feelings, he said. My body was just on fire.

But on an intellectual level, you cannot understand why or what journey you have just taken. But it was exciting for me.

This isn't just a weird movie just for the sake of being weird. There is something truly human about it. I felt it was about exploring issues that we all face but rarely think about in this way.

The actor, born in Dallas and raised in Mart, a small town near Waco, plays three different roles: a meek office worker, a cop mourning the disappearance of his wife and a member of a bisexual cult, Variety reported.

Since his breakout role as Landry Clarke on NBCs Friday night lightsPlemons has appeared in films such as Martin Scorseses Flower Moon Killers and television shows, including special effects Fargo and AMC Break the bad. He also starred in HBO Maxs Love and deatha true crime series about a North Texas woman who killed her lover's wife with an axe.

Kinds of Kindness will be released in select North American theaters on June 21.

Lanthimos' previous film, The poor things, as of 2023, grossed over $100 million worldwide and won Best Picture at the Golden Globes. The film was also up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but lost to Christopher Nolans. Oppenheimer.

The cast of Kinds of Kindness also includes Willem Dafoe and Emma Stone, who collaborated with Lanthimos on Poor things.