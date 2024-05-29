Local Looks: Fun, fun, fun as SCERA Shell season begins with Beach Boys tribute | News, Sports, Jobs





1 / 3 Carnie and Wendy Wilson, front, and Matt Jardine, left in blue, perform at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Molly McCoy, Special to the Daily Herald 2 / 3 Carnie Wilson, left, and Matt Jardine, right, perform at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Molly McCoy, Special to the Daily Herald 3 / 3 Front from left, Carnie Wilson, Matt Jardine and Wendy Wilson perform at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Molly McCoy, Special to the Daily Herald ❮

❯

As the start of summer approaches, patrons flocked to the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater on Saturday evening to kick off SCERA's summer events and to celebrate the first show in the outdoor theater this year . Even though it had rained all day before the show, fans braved the cold weather for a memorable evening full of music and fun. At the start of the show, it was announced that due to illness, Al Jardine would not be able to attend that evening's show. Instead, the audience would get to hear from Carnie and Wendy Wilson, who are the daughters of Beach Boys Brian Wilson, and Matt Jardine, son of Al Jardine. The band touring with them was made up of previous touring versions of the original Beach Boys, so the whole night you felt like you were at a Beach Boys family reunion. The group wasted no time and began singing classic Beach Boys songs as well as a few Wilson Philips songs. The crowd devoured every second of every song, frequently getting up to dance and sing along. At the end of the evening, inflatable beach balls were thrown into the crowd for everyone to play with. My favorite songs of the night included God Only Knows, Couldn't It Be Nice and Little Deuce Coupe. As someone who loves music and music history, an interesting addition to the evening would be the moments between songs where Wendy Wilson would tell some of the stories behind the songs and little known facts about how they were written . All three exuded the joy they felt while performing and made every moment of the evening fun. At one point, Wendy took out her phone and asked the crowd to record a message to send to Al since he couldn't be there. Overall, the evening was enjoyable and memorable for all participants. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater, and upcoming events are here to commemorate the fun and artistic talent the venue is known for. Throughout the summer, many '80s outdoor films will be shown and the 19th annual Dancing Under the Stars will take place August 23-24. Plus, the summer music lineup has something for everyone with Disney's The Little Mermaid taking place June 7-22, followed by Crazy For You July 5-20 and finally Fiddler on the Roof July 2-20. august. The remainder of the outdoor season will be peppered with concerts, the first being American Mosaic with Jenny Oaks Baker and family on June 24, Collin Raye on July 22, Richard Marx on August 26, Lauren Allred on August 30 and Home Free to complete the outdoor season on September 2. Buy tickets now and make sure you don't miss the exciting summer season that SCERA Shell has in store for you! Newsletter Join the thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

