Richard Foronjy, convict and actor who spent time on Long Island, dies at 86

Convict turned character actor, with over a hundred screen credits, 86-year-old Richard Foronjy has lived his life on his own terms.

He wasn't a warm, fuzzy grandfather, said his granddaughter Kathy Foronjy, of Forest Hills, Queens. He was a grandfather who cursed you and told you to work hard and not take anyone's job. [expletive]. He was very inspiring, always talking about how no matter how old you are, you're going. You don't let anyone stop you. He lived his life that way.

And he paid the price, coming of age among local gangsters in 1950s Flatbush, Brooklyn. He spoke in a 1987 interview for having been arrested for forgery, bank robbery, credit card scam. In total, I was arrested and jailed 27 times. I was guilty of almost everything except drugs and homicide. But I was only convicted once, for armed robbery, and I spent 8 years in prison. [the upstate prisons] Sing, sing and Attica.

He died of heart failure on May 19 at a hospital near his home in Fishkill, where he moved in 2021 after first returning to New York in 2018.

Richard Foronjy began his long career as a character actor with Sidney Lumets Serpico (1973), playing a gangster who Al Pacino's title character mishandles after his fellow police officers treat the creature with friendly respect. His most high-profile roles include the maniacal security guard Arnold Plettschner in Alex Cox's Repo Man (1984) and the gangster Tony Darvo in Martin Brest's Midnight Run (1988).

Richard Edward Foronjy was born August 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, the eldest of four brothers. His father Shucri Charles Foronjy was from what is now Turkey, and as a child he immigrated to the United States with his family after escaping the Armenian genocide. Mother Grazia Mary Salernow was born in Manhattan, and he took her maiden name as a pseudonym for his 2020 memoir, From the Mob to the Movies.

This book is, I would say, 60% non-fiction and 40% fiction, said his younger brother William, of Nesconset. The book included an alleged robbery of a Massapequa bank for which there is no record.

The family spent summers in a bungalow on Canaan Lake in North Patchogue. In 1954, after briefly attending James Madison High School and Central Needle Trades High School (now Fashion Industries High School), Foronjy married Lucille Acito, the first of his three wives and the mother of his four children. They later divorced.

Leaving prison at 32, he resumed his career as a butcher before his incarceration and took theater classes for two years. He delighted in the story of how he broke into it professionally.

He received a phone call at the meat market informing him of an audition for Serpico, his brother said, and he left his job and went there. He was wearing a raincoat and came in with his coat open and his apron bloody from cutting meat.

Lumet walked into the room, Kathy Foronjy said, taking up the story, and my grandfather has absolutely no idea who he is. He says: Hey buddy, can you do me a favor? Can you tell them I have to go back to work?

Lumet, loving authenticity, ultimately chose Foronjy, who then asked for a $300 favor in order to join the Screen Actors Guild. The filmmaker reportedly gave him money and became a mentor who cast him in Prince of the City (1981) and The Morning After (1986).

In addition to other films, including Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and Carlitos Way (1993), Foronjy has appeared in dozens of television shows. Among these was an episode of Taxi as Nick, the ne'er-do-well brother of Louie De Palmas (Danny DeVito), in which Foronjy was cast just two days before the episode was filmed, after Tony Clifton (the alter ego of series co-star Andy Kaufman) was fired from the role.

Foronjy's second and third marriages, to Geraldine Weiner De Luca and Loraine Wantz, each ended in divorce.

Besides his brother William and granddaughter Kathy, Foronjy is survived by brothers Charles, of Freehold, New Jersey, and Frank, of Hauppauge; sons Charles, of Saugerties, New York, and Richard, of Florida, daughters Susan Argentina and Christine Argentina, of Suffolk County; his partner Wendy Odell Chiaro; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial will take place soon.