



When the heart calls youMamie Laverock is in critical condition after falling five stories from a balcony. On May 11, the 19-year-old actress was transported by her mother Nicole Compton to a Winnipeg hospital due to a medical emergency, according to the GoFundMe campaign his family created. According to her parents Rob and Nicole, she was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, where she would stay for over a month or more. At the time, they said her recovery was unclear, but that she was alive and showing signs of improvement. Now in an update for families GoFundMe campaign which raised more than CAD 11,000 on May 28, the Comptons revealed their daughter was escorted from a secure hospital unit and taken to a balcony where she fell from the fifth floor . She suffered life-threatening injuries, underwent several major surgeries and is currently on life support, Rob and Nicole continued. We are all devastated, in shock, during this extremely difficult time. Grandma Laverock is in the photo.

GoFundMe

Following the tragedy, Laverock's When the heart calls you her co-star Erin Krakow posted a call to action on her Instagram, urging his followers to donate to the family fund. I just made a donation. If you can afford it, I hope you will too. Link in bio, Krakow, 39, wrote under a screenshot of the GoFundMe page. Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan, the Laverocks' on-screen mother, also shared her support in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Mamie Laverock in “When the Heart Calls You” in 2023.

David Dolsen / Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for everyone who cares for Mamie. Please help if you can,” Newmarch, 52, wrote on May 27. “They need all the support they can get to get through this.” In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Hallmark Media said: “We are deeply saddened to learn the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When the heart calls you community, we wish him and his family peace, comfort and lots of prayers during this difficult time. Before his time on Hallmark Channel, Laverock had his first professional role in 2012. It means war with Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy. Although her impromptu appearance was ultimately scrapped, she told the Ruth Hills blog. Heart Media that the experience was incredible. On When the heart calls you, Laverock had a recurring role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan in the first two seasons of the series. For her portrayal of Rosaleen in the western drama, she received the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series in 2015. She then reprized her role in 2023 for the show's 10th season. In addition to When the heart calls youthe actress had credits in the Hallmark original Dream weddingthe horror of 2017 The hollow childNetflix A series of unfortunate events in 2019 and the 2020 Lifetime film Spotlight on Christmas. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. When the heart calls you airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/when-calls-the-heart-mamie-laverock-on-life-support-after-sustaining-injuries-from-balcony-fall-8654454

