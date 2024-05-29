Evening Standard abandons its daily edition in favor of a weekly





The London newspaper Evening Standard is preparing to abandon its daily editions in favor of a weekly publication. The newspaper currently circulates free of charge in the capital's metro stations, Monday to Friday. But in a memo sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, the company said it had suffered “substantial losses” with its current operations, making a change in management necessary. The fall in the number of travelers passing through London following the pandemic, changing consumer behaviors and the introduction of wifi in parts of the London Underground have all affected the paper, the paper said. “Therefore, we plan to consult with our staff and external stakeholders to reshape the business, return to profitability and secure the long-term future of London's number one news brand,” the e-said. email. The same memo, sent by Evening Standard chairman Paul Kanareck, proposed introducing a weekly to replace the daily publication. This would be shaped by deeper analysis and relevant guides and news on lifestyle, sports and culture. “While this process can be destabilizing, our goal is to replicate our previous success with our sister title, The Independent, which has seen sustained growth in readership and commercial success following its own strategic transition in 2016,” wrote Mr. Kanareck. The Evening Standard is owned by Evgeny Lebedev, also a shareholder of The Independent and son of oligarch Alexander Lebedev. He was appointed to the House of Lords in November 2020. Rival publisher Reach, which owns the Daily Mirror and Express newspapers, revealed plans earlier this year to cut costs and cut jobs as part of efforts to boost its online presence. The company said it must evolve to adapt to an “increasingly fast, competitive and customer-focused digital world.” The Evening Standard has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/evening-standard-drop-daily-edition-130339971.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos