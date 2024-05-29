What does “All eyes are on Rafah” mean and why is #BoycottBollywood trending on X?





If you are on Instagram, you might have seen many Bollywood celebrities and social media influencers sharing a post titled “All eyes on Rafah”. More than 30 million people have shared this on social media. As a result, Indian celebrities are getting trolled. The hashtag “Boycott Bollywood” is trending on X (formerly Twitter), here’s why! What does “All eyes are on Rafah” mean?

X The image shared by these celebrities depicts tents in a camp set up to spell All Eyes on Rafah. Everyone posting this image is showing solidarity with Palestine after the Israeli strike on Rafah. All eyes are on Rafah The All Eyes on Rafah campaign began after Dr. Rick Peeperkorn of the World Health Organization highlighted Rafah's plight in February. The statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's order for an evacuation plan due to planned attacks against Hamas. This sentence is a call to the international community to remain aware of the fact that 1.4 million people are seeking refuge in Rafah to flee the violence in Gaza. Why is the hashtag #BoycottBollywood trending on Twitter? And it starts AGAIN! The price the entertainment industry pays to collectively denounce the atrocities committed in Palestine. #AlleyesonRafah pic.twitter.com/w5Q5yAkj3p Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 29, 2024 Pooja Bhatt recently highlighted how the Indian entertainment industry is once again facing pressure to speak out on a global issue. She tweeted, “And here it goes AGAIN! The price the entertainment industry pays for collectively speaking out about atrocities in Palestine,” highlighting how people were boycotting Bollywood for speaking out. Many celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Aroa, Anurag Kashyap, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, among others, posted the slogan on social media. what about the atrocities perpetrated by people belonging to a community in our country? your heart never cries to condemn these horrible events, but you are eager to pick up a flag when an incident occurs in this community. be balanced in your approach. #BoycottBollywood Dr. Utpal Sheth (Modi Ka Parivar) (@drutpalortho) May 29, 2024 Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, initially released the slogan to express solidarity with Palestine. However, she later deleted it after being trolled on X. Many Hollywood stars are also showing solidarity with Palestine. Singer Dua Lipa also called for an immediate ceasefire in the region. Posting an image, she wrote: “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilizing to end the Israeli genocide, please show your solidarity with Gaza. » Other actors who posted include Pedro Pascal, Bella Hadid, Travis Head and Benjamin Netanyahu, among others. Also Read: All eyes on Rafah: Indian celebrities support Palestine on Instagram, trolls target Rohit Sharma's wife for silencing suffering Hindus For more news and updates from the world ofOTTAndcelebritiesSinceBollywoodAndHollywoodcontinue readingEntertainment Indiatimes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/what-does-all-eyes-on-rafah-mean-and-why-boycott-bollywood-is-trending-on-x-635255.html

