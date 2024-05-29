Trump mocks 'wacky' De Niro in late-night rant after actor's chaotic speech





Former President Trump ridiculed Robert De Niro as “pathetic” and “wacky” after the liberal actors' chaotic conference Tuesday outside a Manhattan courthouse was widely ridiculed. In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the two-time Oscar winner who has angrily attacked him for years and claimed Tuesday that Trump “wants to destroy” the city and nation and could eventually destroy the whole world. . “I never knew how small former Wacko actor Robert De Niro was, both mentally and physically,” Trump wrote Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. “Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TDS, commonly known in the medical community, was met, in front of the courthouse, by a force far greater than the radical left – MAGA.” ROBERT DE NIRO’S “OVER-THE-TOP” TIRADE WAS A “STUPID MISTAKE” BY THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN: KARL ROVE “Robert, whose films, artistry and brand have declined significantly in value since he entered the political arena at the behest of crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad,” said Trump. “Where did you go Joe DiMaggio!!!” Conservatives compared the news conference, disrupted by hecklers and a car alarm, to an episode of the satirical HBO show, “Veep.” “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually, he might destroy the world,” De Niro fumed, reading from prepared remarks Tuesday. “I owe a lot to this city. And that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is right across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where “He definitely doesn't belong here, but we New Yorkers tolerated him when he was just a real estate crook pretending to be a big shot,” De Niro added. . ROBERT DE NIRO SAYS TRUMP COULD DESTROY THE WORLD OUTSIDE THE MANHATTAN COURT De Niro was joined by Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler, who called Trump an “agent of chaos,” as well as former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and former Officer of Capitol Police Harry Dunn, both of whom were present at the Capitol during the campaign. the January 6 riot. They sharply criticized Trump's conduct during the riots and said he was unfit to return to office. Once the remarks ended, the situation quickly descended into chaos when De Niro was heckled by Trump supporters as he left the podium. He even got into an argument with a man wearing a MAGA hat who called him a “failed actor.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Trump campaign held a separate press conference on Tuesday, following the Biden campaign's press conference with De Niro. Steven Cheung, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, called the Biden camp's press conference “election interference of the highest order.” “Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in total panic mode,” he added. Kristine Parks and Emma Colton of Fox News contributed to this report.

