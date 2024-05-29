Entertainment
After Furiosa's Failures, Hollywood Could Be Facing a Biblically Disastrous Summer
May is usually the time when people flock to movie theaters for blockbuster season, but this year it got off to a bad start. The industry needs new ideas if it is to recover.
Summer has only just begun, but there are whispers in the film industry that it's already a waterlogged season in which every picnic is ruined by a downpour. Sticking with the weather metaphor, the thunder started rolling earlier in May, when audiences weren't exactly flocking to see Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The guy who falls just in time. But the heavens really opened last weekend when Furiosa: A Mad Max saga and The Garfield Movie were serious commercial disappointments during the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, topping the box office but grossing only $32 million ($25 million) and $31.1 million ($24 million), respectively. .3 million) over a period of four days. This compares disastrously to last year, when The little Mermaid dominated the same weekend with revenues of $118 million (92.4 million). In fact, as was the case widely reported, the paltry total receipts for U.S. theaters made it the worst Memorial Day box office weekend in nearly 30 years. Generally, ticket sales for the United States and Canada are down 22% year-over-year, according to Comscore.
Over the next few months, potential blockbusters on offer include Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One and Twisters, all of which have a strong whiff of “I'll wait until it happens”. streaming acts” about them. The biggest star they can boast of is Will Smith and he is currently best known for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A Quiet Place: Day One is the third installment in the horror franchise, and the first not to be directed by John Krasinski, so it hardly seems essential. The tornado disaster film Twisters is related in some ill-defined way to Twister, which was a big deal in 1996, but not a film that begged for a follow-up.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman might save the day in July's Deadpool And Wolverine, but otherwise this ragtag group of pointless and pointless sequels and prequels lacks anything you might call a must-see. What's missing is a headline-grabbing blockbuster film, and part of that is due to the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes. Elio and the Eighth by Pixar Impossible mission had to suspend their productions, so both films were pushed from this year to the following year.
But it’s not just strikes that are to blame for this soggy summer. It is also the fault of streaming services, which have attracted both filmmakers and spectators accustomed to the big screen. Series featuring characters from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have all provided the kind of splashy entertainment that was once the preserve of movie theaters, as have Red Notice, The Gray Man, Heart Of Stone and various others. globe-trotting action films starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and the Ryans. Post-pandemic, it takes something special to attract audiences to their local multiplex, and films like Furiosa (a Mad Max movie without Mad Max) and The Fall Guy (a spin-off of a half-assed TV show forgotten from the 1980s) just didn't seem special enough.
Meanwhile, most of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster franchises have run their course. There hasn't been a new Star Wars movie in a long time in a galaxy far, far away, 2019, anyway. The latest version of DC superheroes has hung up its capes, awaiting the start of another reboot of James Gunn's universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially underway, but the failure of Wonders in November, it felt like the end of an era. JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series has been “parked”, according to the films' director, David Yates. There is no tracking sign Spider-Man: No Way Homereleased in December 2021. And we are still waiting to know who the new James Bond will be, even if No time to die was released in September 2021. For the moment we only have GodzillaKing Kong and The Planet of the Apes, but can anyone name the main human characters in these franchises?
At this point, Hollywood's crisis looks less like a wet summer and more like a biblical flood. Studios have focused on a handful of high-profile intellectual properties over the past 20 years. When these properties run out of steam, what can they do?
The scale of the crisis was masked by the global success of barbie And Oppenheimer last summer. But even then it was obvious that Barbenheimer This phenomenon was just an incident rather than a long-term solution to the industry's problems. After all, these were two risky projects from distinctive authors, enjoying an extraordinary publicity stunt thanks to a meme that encouraged customers to see them both, one after the other, while wearing costumes and buying souvenirs. The phenomenon was fun while it lasted, but if it took a combination of circumstances as unique as this to fill theaters, it couldn't be considered a positive sign.
That's not to say that blockbusters won't continue to come out from time to time. Marvel and DC executives hope Captain America: Brave New World and Superman: Legacy can beat superhero fatigue when they release next year. But there's no evidence that anyone in Hollywood knows how to consistently bring blockbuster films to theaters. The climate has changed. As the characters in Twisters might say, Hollywood sowed the wind and is now reaping the whirlwind. If the summer blockbuster season is ever going to resume, it's going to take some blue-sky thinking.
