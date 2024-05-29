Madhuri Dixit deletes 'All Eyes On Rafah' post on Instagram; attracts criticism





The “All Eyes on Rafah” campaign gained considerable momentum on social media after an Israeli airstrike ignited a fire, killing dozens of Palestinians at a camp in Rafah on Sunday. Among several Bollywood celebrities who added their voices to the viral “All Eyes on Rafah” campaign in support of Palestine was Madhuri Dixit. However, she quickly deleted her Instagram Stories, which sparked a lot of criticism from some social media users. In the comments section of one of his Instagram Reels, where the actor shared his portrait in a pink lehenga on Monday, a user of the social network wrote: “Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed.” Another user wrote, “Ma'am, you deleted the post after facing backlash…” Sharing a screenshot of Madhuri's deleted Instagram stories on X, a user tweeted that Madhuri Dixit also deleted her propaganda story. Meanwhile, various Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna shared the post 'All eyes on Rafah'. Israel was condemned for its strike on the Rafah camp, which killed more than 40 Palestinians, including many children. Various countries and human rights organizations condemned the strikes and showed solidarity with the Palestinians. With the emergence of images of bodies and seriously injured Palestinians on social media, an image with the text “All eyes on Rafah” began to trend. This “All Eyes on Rafah” campaign aims to draw attention to the city in the southern Gaza Strip, where Palestinians have been forced to move and live in cramped camps without any humanitarian assistance. The trending image shows tents in a camp arranged to form “All eyes on Rafah.” In a way, the campaign urges people not to turn a blind eye to the situation in Rafah, which shelters more than a million people after having to flee their homes.

