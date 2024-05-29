For the Disney+ series “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”, actor Daniel Brhl tackled his “Everest”

PARIS — When Daniel Brühl first met Karl Lagerfeld at a photo shoot around 20 years ago, he met the public figure made famous by a global H&M campaign.

“He was a very charming character, but he was exactly what people would think of when asked about Karl Lagerfeld,” recalls Brühl, sitting on a sofa in a suite at the Bristol Hotel in Paris . “A thin man with a white ponytail, shades and then – in his mannerisms, in his attitude – sharp, eloquent but distant.”

By taking on the role of the famous German-born designer in “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld,” the six-part television series premiering on Hulu June 7, Brühl hoped to dig a little deeper. “We wanted to find out who this person was before they became the character and before they became famous,” he explains.

A co-production between streaming service Disney+ and French production and distribution company Gaumont, the series is based on “Kaiser Karl,” the biography of French journalist Raphaëlle Bacqué published in 2019, shortly after Lagerfeld's death.

Set in the 1970s, at the height of the designer's rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent, it paints a very different picture of Lagerfeld, who deliberately blurred many details of his youth, including his true date of birth, in order to feed his legend.

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld and Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent in “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

Lagerfeld, who at the start of the decade was a designer for hire working for houses like Chloé, is described as envious of Saint Laurent's reputation as the king of haute couture; stifled by his overbearing mother and struggling to achieve emotional and physical intimacy with Jacques de Bascher, the love of his life.

This may seem like a tall order, but Brühl jumped at the chance to play such a complex character.

“I felt like I don't know how the hell I'm going to get there, and it could be a total crash and a failure and humiliating and so on, so the danger is definitely there of making a fool of myself. But something inside me told me that this was such a fascinating, iconic and mysterious character that I just wanted to play, and that it was going to be a very exhilarating journey,” he says.

“After I was actually offered the role, I hung up the phone, and then I thought, ‘Oh, Scheisse! Now I have to do it. And then there's Mount Everest, but it's a wonderful feeling. It’s like a huge puzzle of a thousand pieces that we slowly put together,” he adds.

The multilingual actor, who has appeared in international productions including “Inglourious Basterds,” “Woman in Gold” and “Captain America: Civil War,” was particularly attracted by the idea of ​​filming the series in Paris in French.

“I wouldn't have done it in English or German, for some reason. I thought it was his favorite culture, that it was his home. It seemed right to me to do it in French,” he says.

The poster for “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin plays de Bascher, the decadent dandy who was Lagerfeld's partner for nearly two decades and who sparked his feud with Saint Laurent through his involvement with both men.

French actor Arnaud Valois plays Saint Laurent, while French actor, comedian and director Alex Lutz takes on the role of Pierre Bergé. French actress, screenwriter, director and singer Agnès Jaoui plays Gaby Aghion, who helped Lagerfeld's career by hiring him as creative director of Chloé.

“This is the first time that I have experienced an intense and emotional love affair with a man,” notes Brühl. Fortunately, he felt instant chemistry with Pellerin, who devours the screen as the hedonistic, childlike, captivating and needy De Bascher, while Brühl portrays Lagerfeld as a powder keg about to explode.

“What he does in the series is incredibly incredible and so touching that he made it very easy for me,” Brühl says of his partner and love interest.

“Some of these scenes are some of the best I've ever done and that's because of what I also received from Theo, because what we gave each other was emotionally absolutely truthful. So we pulled out all the stops, there was no restraint or restraint, so to speak. And I see that in a few moments, and it’s pretty beautiful when that happens,” he enthuses.

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld in “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

Brühl read numerous biographies of Lagerfeld, but faced with a mass of conflicting information, he realized that there was no road map to understanding the character's most intimate aspects.

“I ultimately had to find my own truth, follow my own instinct and create something that I thought was right, with all the respect, responsibility and dignity to defend Karl Lagerfeld, because that is another crucial aspect that I “I discovered quite early on: I want to defend this character, even with all the flaws he may have,” says Brühl.

He met Patrick Hourcade, former artistic director of Vogue Paris and author of “Karl: No Regrets,” who surprised him by inspecting his nails – too short, Hourcade judged, because Lagerfeld had a tendency to scratch people – and asking him to walk. It was then that the idea was born that his Lagerfeld should behave like a bullfighter.

With their straight shoulders, the outfits created by costume designer Pascaline Chavanne helped Brühl inhabit the character.

“Of course your first thought is 'Jesus Christ,'” he says as he tries on the suits, printed shirts and knee-high boots he dons on the show. In the end, it was her wedge heels that held the key. “I knew it was something that changed the whole posture, obviously, and the way you walk. I wanted this bullfighter, this kind of matador movement, that the [heels] gave me.”

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld in a scene from the Chloé show from “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

Brühl spent two days at Chloé, exploring the archives and watching teams put the finishing touches on the house's red carpet looks for the Met Gala, whose theme last year was inspired by its exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

“It was surreal,” he recalls. “I have to say there were some outfits I wish I had stolen for my wife.”

Beyond the historical facts, the actor was fascinated by Lagerfeld's contradictions: both hungry for fame and recognition, and spending hours alone reading, drawing and creating fictional worlds through the elaborate interiors of his many houses.

“He created an aesthetic perfection and it’s very interesting, and also so anachronistic, especially when you think about this series from the early 70s, when there was a sexual revolution and a youth revolution,” remarks Brühl.

“I also saw him as a German romantic, with the poems he loved, listening to Strauss and having this tender side of him, this loving side,” he says. “I have often asked myself: what does Karl do when he is alone?”

It was Brühl who had the idea of ​​improvising a scene in which Lagerfeld dances alone, apparently on the verge of depression, while de Bascher drowns his existential fear in a drugged outing to a nightclub. Although he was listening to classical music when he shot the film, the final sequence that cuts between the two characters is set to Aha's 1985 hit, “Take on Me.”

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld in “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

“It’s great and I love seeing the desperation on both sides,” Brühl says of the end result. “I wanted in this little moment of intimate dance to tell the whole journey, all the frustration, all the anger, all the humiliation, all the sadness and the tenderness that he cannot.”

This was the actor's method of expressing Lagerfeld's complex and platonic relationship with de Bascher.

“I didn't want to be too explicit because I want to keep it open. I found it too cheap and too cheesy to then give a simple explanation,” he says. “For me, it was just playing with the idea that he just couldn't commit, and it's very sad when you think about it. It's a life with a lot of loneliness, right?

A surprising facet of the series is the focus on Lagerfeld's relationship with food. Often criticized for his fatphobic comments, the designer struggled with his weight, losing more than 90 pounds in 2001.

In “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld,” he is shown strapped into a corset and gobbling up desserts with abandon. Brühl believes that Lagerfeld, stifled by his harsh upbringing, his hang-ups about being a gay German in France in the aftermath of World War II, and his obsessive quest for perfection, used food as a means of liberation. .

“In trying to contain all these fevers, all these failures and all these humiliations, one way or another, as humans, we must find our ways to cope. And in this case, it's very interesting, right, that he started with almost binge eating from eating so much,” he says.

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld in “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”. Courtesy of Disney+

The shoot involved a fair amount of food and Brühl ended up eating two large bars of chocolate in one take. “Afterwards, I was dead. But it was very important to me. Because also, I mean, you never know if this journey is going to continue,” he reasons, noting that the series has remained open-ended.

In the last scene, Lagerfeld receives a job offer from Chanel, where he will serve as creative director for more than three decades.

“My feelings wouldn’t be too hurt if this doesn’t continue.” And if it continues, well, it will be a new adventure. And so my plan, for the first season so to speak, is to have a more accessible, fragile, vulnerable Karl Lagerfeld, who is young and still finding his place, and I would then try to gradually become the character and to protect yourself more and more. from the outside world, to be punished, to be humiliated,” he explains.

Whether there's a season two or not, Brühl hasn't been tempted so far to hold onto memorabilia from his Lagerfeld wardrobe.

“In the end, Pascaline was so nice and said to me, 'What do you want to keep?' And I said, 'My dear, that's exaggerated.' I mean, unless I go back to the carnival in Cologne, where I'm from, it's too much,” he said, sounding for a moment like the Kaiser himself.