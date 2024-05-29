Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Shetty and more…

– Advertisement –

Rani Mukerji received the Movified Award for Best Actor for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Mumbai – Bollywood Actress Rani Mukerji received the Movified Award for Best Actor in the female category. The actress was honored for her work in the critically acclaimed film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

In the film, inspired by true events, Rani plays the role of a mother who fights the Norwegian legal system for custody of her child.

Rani expressed her gratitude towards Movified and its owner Neekeeta Singh. She said, “Thank you Movified for honoring me with the Best Female Actor award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. I am very grateful for this recognition and would like to thank my director Ashima Chibber, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, everyone at Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. My wonderful co-stars from Tallinn, Bengal and Bombay, the Estonian team and all the technicians.

The actress shared that Ms. Chhaterjee vs Norway holds a very special place in her filmography and she is very proud of it.

Last but not least, I would like to thank all my fans around the world, who supported the film and of course, everyone who took the time and voted for me. I share this award with all of you. Thank you once again, she added.

Movified's Rani Mukerjis Award is a testament to her talent and the impactful storytelling of 'Ms Chatterjee vs. Norway'. As it continues to shine in the film industry, platforms like Movified play a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating the artistry and dedication of actors and filmmakers. Acquired in 2012 by Neekeeta Singh, Movified is a platform that offers in-depth coverage of international films and digital content.

SRK salutes his KKR warriors: 'Boys, you are all made of Star stuff'

Mumbai – Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khanwhose IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the trophy this season, shared a word of appreciation for his team and players.

Speaking to X, Shah Rukh shared a photo from the post-finale celebrations with the caption: To my boys. my crew. my champions 'these blessed candles of the night' My Stars of KKR. I can't do many things and you can't do them all either, but together we handle most of them. This is what @KKRiders stood for. Just being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @GautamGambhir, the seriousness of Chandu, the love of @abhisheknayar1 and the leadership of @ShreyasIyer15… the dedication of @rtendo27, Bharat Arun @1crowey & @Numb3z.

He added: Gautam (KKR's mentor) said that if you cannot sustain a single vision as a team, you lead to division in the team. Every player understands this. Young and old. The Trophy does not demonstrate the presence of the best players in the team. But proof that each player is the best for the team. Boys, you're all made of Star stuff.

The actor also said that he loves every member of his team and urged them not to let the dancing stop.

Also, I am very happy and grateful to every KKR fan and I hope that young people everywhere learn that hard times don't last. Finally, the Tough and Happy teams are doing it! KorboLorboJeetbo.Always. See you all in the stadiums in 2025 (sic),” he added.

“Fight actor Mahesh Shetty believes in traveling for the experience, not for social media posts

Mumbai – Actor Mahesh Shettywho was recently seen in Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter, likes to keep it light when bitten by the travel bug.

The actor known for shows like Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Inside Edge also said that for him, traveling is an enriching experience for the soul, adding that he loves traveling for the experience and not for the posts on social media unlike most people. these days.

I like to keep it very light when traveling. I only wear the essentials. I even end up repeating outfits. My travel philosophy is a bit different from others as I believe in traveling for the experience rather than for social media posts, Mahesh told IANS.

When asked about his favorite destination, the actor said he likes to explore different places.

“There is no single favorite place as such. But the destination must have delicious food, he said.

Mahesh plays Rajan 'Unni' Unnithan in Fighter, the wingman to Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania played by Hrithik.

Watching documentaries and thrillers helped Vikram Sakhalkar prepare for 'Qaatil Haseena'

Mumbai– Vikram Sakhalkarwho plays Rohit in the upcoming film 'Qaatil Haseena', watched many documentaries, murder mysteries and thrillers to get into the skin of the character.

Vikram, who plays a small-town boy with big dreams in the film, said, “To prepare for this character, I watched a lot of documentaries, murder mysteries and thrillers. And that helped me find the right role.

He also shared that he is the complete opposite of his on-screen character in real life.

“Rohit’s character and I are polar opposites. He's completely extroverted and I'm completely introverted in real life. But I guess that's the beauty of our work that we can represent different characters and different lives, and I hope I've done justice to that,” he said.

Although he admitted that he did not need any special preparation for the film, it taught him a lot.

“Rohit has a wonderful character graph…I can do action, romance and comedy. Everything has a lot of nuance and I’m very excited about the film,” he added.

The film also starring Sakshi Pradhan as a relentless killer alongside Sharon Panday will release on May 31 on ALTT. (IANS)