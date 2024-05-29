General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor's Cause of Death Revealed





New details have been released about the death of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that the actor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death is listed as homicide. Wactor was fatally shot early on the morning of May 25 when he came across three armed car thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter from his vehicle, his brother Grant Wactor told PEOPLE. Grant said his brother who worked as a bartender and a co-worker were walking to their vehicles after their shift around 3:25 a.m. when the shooting occurred. Grant said the co-workers were approaching their vehicles when Wactor noticed his car being lifted or lifted in some way. He thought he was being towed. Grant said his brother quickly realized they were definitely not tow truck people. Johnny Wactor.

Scott Kirkland/ABC/Getty

Grant said Wactor, 37, placed his body in front of his co-worker to protect her and raised his hands when he was shot. He did not confront them, he said. He didn't try to stop them. He was simply trying to defuse the situation by taking a step back. Grant surmised that the men didn't expect anyone to surprise them, so they were afraid. And there's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand. After the shooting, the men fled in a vehicle. Wactor was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Johnny Wactor.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Want to stay up to date with the latest crime coverage? Register for PEOPLE'the free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, coverage of ongoing trials and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Wactor, who was best known for his General Hospital role of Brando Corbin, also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more. A GoFundMe A page has been set up to help the family with funeral and travel costs.

