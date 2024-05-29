EDD Says It Does Not Ban Loan Companies in California





The California Employment Development Department insisted loan companies would not be banned in the state, after entertainment industry payroll agencies raised the alarm over the weekend. As Deadline previously reported, IATSE and several other Hollywood guilds have issued memos to their members warning that the use of loan companies may no longer be allowed in the entertainment industry, following an audit of the Cast & Crew payroll agency. “We understand the great importance of California’s film and television industry and are proud of our work to support California employers and industries. We have received various inquiries highlighting questions about the ability of loan companies to operate in California. As we have previously stated, EDD is not taking any action to ban these companies in California,” the statement said. The EDD added that as one of the nation's largest tax collection agencies, “our commitment is to ensure that these taxes are collected in accordance with state law.” “We will continue our communication with industry representatives to ensure their concerns are heard and understood,” the statement continued. “We are optimistic that this dialogue will help provide greater clarity and information to benefit everyone who works in one of California’s most iconic industries.” The statement does not explain why Cast & Crew, as well as other payroll agencies serving the entertainment industry, received a directive that the EDD would no longer accept corporate loans, other than is not the case. Deadline has contacted the EDD for additional comment. According to Cast & Crew's notice, the EDD would crack down on the use of loan companies to force employers to pay for services directly to contracted employees. Accordingly, the EDD would send a notice to all affected loan company owners to verify unemployment insurance and other taxes on compensation paid by Cast & Crew to the loan entities. Several guilds released statements over the weekend saying they were looking into the matter. Loan companies are typically sole proprietorship LLCs or S-Corps that allow a contracted worker to provide services as an employee of their own company, rather than receiving payment directly as an individual. They can then pay themselves a salary, and even contribute to a retirement account on their own behalf. While loans are not exclusive to the entertainment industry, many film and television workers use loan companies as a way to protect themselves from liability and receive tax breaks on business-related expenses. their work. If you are affected by this change, please contact the Deadline to tell us more.

