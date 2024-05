Kim Kardashian and Nicholas Galitzine ready for “Actors on Actors”

Variety's “Actors on Actors” returns for its 20th season with the biggest stars of this year's Emmy season. Among the highlights of the latest programming: the first public conversation between Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki, the two actors who played Princess Diana in Netflix's “The Crown.” Robert Downey Jr. talks about acting with his longtime friend Jodie Foster. Joey King reunites with his “The Kissing Booth” co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. And Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny, two stars of Ryan Murphy's universe, share their notes on their collaboration with one of television's most influential showrunners. One Conversation a Day will air on Variety.com for 12 consecutive days, June 3-14. The issue of “Actors on Actors” magazine, photographed by renowned photographer Mary Ellen Matthews, hits newsstands June 5. will be presented by Peacock. “We're thrilled that 'Actors on Actors' is back, and bigger than ever,” said Variety co-editor Ramin Setoodeh. “This year’s lineup features some of our favorite conversations to date. We can't wait for people's favorite awards franchise to once again reach tens of millions of viewers around the world. Varietysocial networks of . Four broadcast episodes will air on PBS SoCal on June 13 from 8-10 p.m., followed by encores on public television stations across the country and on the WORLD channel (check local listings). All episodes will be streamed on pbssocal.org and on the free PBS app following their premieres. This year's Actors on Actors lineup includes the following: Leo Woodall (“One Day”) and Nicholas Galitzine (“Mary and George”) Joey King (“We Were the Lucky Ones”) and Taylor Zakhar Perez (“Red, White and Royal Blue”) Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”) and Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”) Jon Hamm (“Fargo,” “The Morning Show”) and Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”) Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Anthony Mackie (“Twisted Metal”) Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”) and Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”) Brie Larson (“Chemistry Lessons”) and Andrew Scott (“Ripley”) Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”) Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Emma Corrin (“Murder at the End of the World”) Chloë Sevigny (“Feud: Capote Against the Swans”) & Kim Kardashian (“American Horror Story: Delicate”) Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. Swans”) and Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”)

