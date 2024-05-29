Molly Ringwald says she was exploited by Hollywood predators when she was a teenager





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Molly Ringwald says predators took advantage of her when she was a young actress in Hollywood. The breakfast club The star described being shy and introverted as a teenager and always finding herself in questionable situations with older media executives. I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, actually, and basically a shy, introverted person. I wasn't the type to go out clubbing, Ringwald said on the latest episode of the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. I feel like I'm a little more outgoing now than I was then, but I was just too young. And it was embarrassing. Well, you're lucky you weren't taken advantage of or ended up in some kind of horrible situation, Maron said. Oh, I was taken advantage of. You can't be a young actress in Hollywood without having predators, Ringwald replied. But I wasn't raped by Harvey Weinstein. So I'm grateful for that. Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald in The Breakfast Club ( Characteristics of the Rex ) Ringwald said that even though she found herself in some questionable situations as a young actress, she relied on her incredible survival instincts and a pretty big superego to protect herself from industry predators. But yes, it can be painful, she says. And I now have a 20-year-old daughter who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything to convince her to do something else. And it's hard. Ringwald was one of the biggest movie personalities of the 1980s, starring in films like Sixteen candles And Pretty in pinkboth directed by John Hughes. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Ringwald has previously spoken about some of his iconic roles and how rewatching them made him realize how misogynistic some of them were. There are many things that I really like The breakfast club but there are elements that haven't aged well, like Judd Nelson's character, John Bender, who basically sexually harasses my character, she said. The temperature in April this year. At the time, I was only vaguely aware of the inappropriateness of John's writings, she wrote in a personal essay for The New Yorker in 2018, adding that Hughes' writings could also be considered racist, misogynistic and, at times, homophobic.

