Naomi Watts recalls 'awkward' audition while kissing 'very famous actor'





Naomi Watts recalls a particularly awkward audition experience. The 55-year-old actress joined Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Ana Sawai and Sofa Vergara for a panel discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. At one point, Watts remembers being asked to simulate a makeup session with a famous actor during a chemistry test. “I did it. Just once, and it was very embarrassing,” Watts shared, after the roundtable conversation turned to Anne Hathaway's comments in April about being cheated on. once asked to kiss 10 actors a day for chemistry tests. “I was auditioning and didn't get the job, so clearly I didn't do good makeup. It was with a very well-known actor. It was mortifying because we didn't hear any ' cut', and it continued,” she said. “Then they were like, 'Okay, okay.' And we were both like, 'Oh, sorry, we didn't hear.' I felt a little shaken,” she added. Watts did not name the actor involved or the project she was auditioning for. Aniston, 55, said during the chat that she had never been asked anything similar in an audition, while Kidman, 56, joked “maybe secretly I've been excited ” to the idea of ​​going out with a partner. Naomi Watts on January 25, 2024.

Gotham/GC Images

As the group's conversation around chemistry tests and auditions continued, Watts described chemistry tests between actors as “impossible” and said she was “incredibly bad” at auditioning for roles early in her career. acting career. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “I could feel the energy in the room where people were saying, 'Hurry up.' I'd even say, “Yeah, don't worry, I'll be out of your way in a second. You don’t even have to look me in the eye and shake my hand,” she recalls. Watts said she Mulholland Drive Director David Lynch was one of the first filmmakers she met who handled casting differently than other auditions. “He said, 'Tell me about yourself.' And I fell into it, this conversation,” she remembers. “I was like, 'Wait, really? Do you want to take some time with me? Do you want to know more about me and how I was raised and all that?’ And then I got the job, I didn’t even have to audition.” Naomi Watts on May 6, 2024.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In April, Hathaway, 41, said V Magazine while promoting his film The idea of ​​you that in his experience, “it was considered normal to ask an actor to kiss with other actors to test chemistry” in the 2000s. “I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're chosen. Aren't you excited to hug all of you?' ” she remembered an audition. “And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it looked disgusting.

