Sofa Vergara would make a modern family reboot 'in a second'





Sofía Vergara spoke about the possibility of a Modern family meeting. In a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Discussion of rewards Podcast hosted by her awards editor, Scott Feinberg, the 51-year-old actress revealed her hopes for another run at Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. “I mean, I would do it in a second,” Vergara said when asked about a Modern family the comeback. “Of course I would.” The actress said that even though only four years had passed since the series ended, she would take part in a revival “just for the experience of starting again”, noting that she wasn't sure if it would “make sense.” good or bad.” Elsewhere in the conversation, the Hot pursuit The star spoke candidly about how “drug trafficking” impacted her childhood experiences in Colombia. “I grew up in Colombia in the 70s, 80s and 90s and, as you know, that was the time when drug trafficking unfortunately touched the lives of every person in Colombia,” Vergara said. “It was a really difficult time for the country and for families.” The actress said the situation at the time was “really, really bad”, noting that there were “lots of kidnappings and bombings”. Vergara shared that her brother “joined this company” in the '90s and “was killed at a very young age.” “It was heartbreaking, but it wasn’t just happening to me, it was happening to a lot of people in Colombia,” she continued. Earlier this year, Vergara played Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord also known as the “Godmother of Cocaine,” in the film. Netflix limited series Griselda. The actress noted that her personal experience and that of other families in Colombia is what attracted her to the project. Vergara's first reaction to learning about Blanco was, “What are they talking about?” There is no way any woman could do what these vicious men can do. There’s no way,” she said, adding that she had never heard of Blanco before, which caused her initial disbelief. “We knew everyone. We grew up hearing their names at dinner time, on the news, in the newspapers,” Vergara said. “It was because of that all these decades.” She was “fascinated” by Blanco’s story, she emphasized, but she had some apprehension. “I was nervous because I didn’t want to romanticize this character, this woman,” she said. “But I was very interested because, like I said, I knew who these men were,” she continued. Read more about Vergara's conversation at Griselda, listen to the latest episode of Awards Chatter And subscribe.

