Bollywood Stars Join the “All Eyes on Rafah” Trend and Express Their Support for Palestine!
Bollywood stars took a stand for Palestine, sharing the slogan All Eyes On Rafah on their Instagram stories. This slogan gained traction on social media after an Israeli airstrike killed more than 45 displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Many of these victims were children and women, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.
This wave of celebrity activism marks a significant shift, especially given the backlash against those who have chosen to remain silent. Pro-Palestinian supporters and protesters have criticized the silent celebrities, accusing them of being complicit in the ongoing violence. A trending blocklist on Twitter called for a boycott of those who did not speak out. In contrast, Bollywood stars who have expressed support are being praised for using their influence to draw attention to the crisis in Gaza, particularly in the hard-hit town of Rafah.
Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others have joined the movement. They used their platforms to express solidarity with the Palestinians and highlight the humanitarian crisis.
Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt message with #AllEyesOnRafah
Alia Bhatt reshared a post from The Motherhood Home on her Instagram story. The message read: All children deserve love, safety, peace and life. All mothers deserve to give these things to their children. She followed with the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah. By sharing this message, Alia Bhatt expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and highlighted the suffering of families in Gaza. His message resonated with many fans and brought more attention to what is happening in Rafah.
Sonam Kapoor continues to speak out
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her previous statements on Palestine, took to her Instagram stories to once again express her protest. She shared the viral image of refugee tents displaying “All Eyes on Rafah.” Sonam Kapoors action adds to her continued support for Palestine, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted UNICEF's message
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram stories from the official UNICEF account. The message included a quote from UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah, calling the act unconscionable. Sharing this post, Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted the need to protect innocent lives in conflict zones. His action helped draw more attention to the crisis and support UNICEF's call for peace.
All eyes are on Rafah, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri and Dia Mirza have also joined the trend
Varun Dhawan reshared the viral All Eyes on Rafah image on his Instagram story. Many people have shared this image to raise awareness about the airstrikes and bombings in Rafah.
Animal fame actress Tripti Dimri posted the same All Eyes on Rafah graphic on her Instagram story. This action shows support for Palestine.
Actress Dia Mirza Rekhi also shared the trending image with a broken heart emoji.
Richa Chadha opposes Israel
Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha posted visuals depicting the devastation in Rafah. She has openly criticized those who continue to support Israel despite the ongoing conflict. By speaking out, she aimed to challenge dominant narratives and advocate for justice for Palestinians. His actions added to the growing chorus of voices demanding an end to the suffering in the region.
Priyanka Chopra has finally spoken out
Priyanka Chopra, often criticized for her silence on Palestine while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took action on Instagram. She shared the All Eyes On Rafah image on her story without adding any words. In doing so, Priyanka Chopra has joined the movement to raise awareness about the crisis in Rafah. His actions helped bring greater attention to the urgent need for peace in the region. Using her influence, she showed solidarity with the Palestinian people and highlighted their suffering.
Other notable personalities include Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Rao, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Raftaar, Rakul Preet and Konkona Sen Sharma. Additionally, Kim Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ayesha Takia, Gauahar Khan, Ileana DCruz, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Hina Khan, Prince Narula, Palak Tiwari, Asim Riaz, Vishal Dadlani, Kajal Aggarwal, Jonita Gandhi, Munawar Faruqui, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Athiya Shetty and many others expressed their support and reposted All Eyes On Rafah.
Their actions added to the global outcry against violence. Several countries, global organizations and celebrities have condemned the Israeli airstrike on tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah. This attack killed dozens of Palestinians, including many children. The Wafa news agency, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), reported that many victims were burned alive in their tents.
Despite the war lasting 234 days and leaving more than 35,000 dead, it took an immense human toll to finally inspire Bollywood celebrities with the biggest platforms to break their silence. Although their delayed response is disappointing, we can only hope that their voices will now help to raise awareness and promote peace. Better late than never!
