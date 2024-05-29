Why loans sent Hollywood into panic mode





A Friday afternoon before Memorial Day weekend isn't the best time to sound the alarm, but that's what happened when a major Hollywood payroll company, Cast & Crew , sent an email informing unions that the California Employment Development Department (EDD) wanted more of their members' money. The problem, according to Cast & Crew, was loans. These entities are generally not controversial, or even very interesting; loans are companies (most often an S-Corp) that allow freelancers to get paid through that company rather than as an individual (the company “lends” its employee's services) . Cast & Crew said that after an audit of the EDD, the EDD plans to issue warnings to lending companies within the next 30 days. It would also require employers to pay their contracted employees directly and Cast & Crew predicted this would quickly become “an industry-wide issue.” On May 28, presumably after a number of concerned calls to the agency from Hollywood unions, Hollywood insiders and California politicians, the EDD issued a backpedaling statement. “We understand the great importance of California’s film and television industry and are proud of our work to support California employers and industries,” the agency’s statement said. “We have received various requests highlighting questions about the ability of lending companies to operate in California. As we have previously stated, EDD is not taking any action to ban these companies in California. False alarm? Maybe. But the loans could face increased resistance. Since the fall of the old studio system, Hollywood has been the first gig economy: virtually everyone who works in production, from director to witness, is a freelancer. Producers, actors and department heads who earn high weekly salaries can mitigate some of the tax consequences by being paid through loans. A loan has its drawbacks. They make tax day costlier and more complicated, requiring a specialist accountant and significant fees and paperwork. Television and film workers paid through loans also cannot apply for unemployment benefits when their productions end. Crew members who spoke to IndieWire said studios vary on how many loans to allow per production, and that perks are often limited to actors, writers, producers and most heads of production. department. Loans are also a moot point for some; accountants say the financial benefits only materialize when someone regularly earns more than $120,000 a year. “On average” is the key, because it is never consistent; few people work 52 weeks a year. (If 18-hour days don't work for you, current production contractions will.) Loans can make work more sustainable by giving their owners flexibility in paying their wages, which remains subject to all income and payroll. Taxes. When faced with feast-or-famine jobs, loans allow workers to afford what they need to live on while they work and don't work. Before it can become a salary, the loan income resides in the business and can be used to pay business expenses, including union dues, accountant and loan fees, software and equipment, before being subject to social charges. The loans also allow people to invest pre-tax money in retirement accounts, helping self-employed people who don't have the 401K plans of many workers. Importantly, loan companies can provide the tools and controls needed to manage money and navigate the tax code in ways that would otherwise be impossible. In the current context, where it is more and more difficult to earn a living doing cinema and television, all the advantages are useful.

