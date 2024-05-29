Southern California's Great Speakeasy Daily News

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/>

In the heart of sunny Arcadia, California, nestled among the breathtaking San Gabriel Mountains, lies Santa Anita Parka beacon of excitement and luxury in thoroughbred racing. Although the park itself is a well-known destination, its hidden gems remain largely unknown thanks to numerous exclusive rooms and venues that evoke the clandestine allure of a speakeasy.

But what exactly is a speakeasy, you ask? For those of you who don't know, let's go back to the Prohibition era of the 1920s in the United States. It was a time when the sale, manufacture and transportation of alcoholic beverages was prohibited, giving rise to illicit establishments called speakeasies. These hidden gems, shrouded in secrecy, provided sanctuary to those who sought to indulge in the forbidden elixir. The term speakeasy itself stems from the need to speak softly about these places, ensuring that they remain under the radar of the authorities.

Likewise, the parts inside Santa Anita Park embody the spirit of a speakeasy, hidden gems waiting to be discovered by a discerning few. Beyond the allure of the racecourses lies a maze of hidden spaces, each holding its own charm and mystery.

The chandelier room: where tradition meets modern glamor

Enter the Bedroom Chandelier, where tradition and modern allure intertwine harmoniously. Adorned with original 1930s chandeliers and elegant spiral staircases, this exclusive venue exudes timeless sophistication. Its expansive balcony offers panoramic views, inviting guests to indulge in the beauty of the San Gabriel Mountains. Yet within this large space lies a hidden gemThe balcony, sport bets, SpeakeasyAnd American Roomspanning over 11,000 square feet of versatile luxury.

The balcony: elevated views and refined ambiance

Experience luxury at its peak in The balcony, where guests enjoy stunning views of the mountains and races below. Split-level lounge-style seating offers comfort and elegance, while a private bar caters to every desire. Accessible by large stairs, The balcony offers a serene outdoor lounge, an oasis of relaxation amidst the excitement of the racecourse.

Sports Betting: A Hub of Entertainment and Excitement

Enter Sports betting, a dynamic space alive with the energy of sporting events and entertainment. Wall-to-wall flat-screen TVs ensure guests have an immersive viewing experience, whether it's the thrill of a live race or the drama of a cinematic masterpiece. With a capacity of 40 people or space for 100 people in reception, Sports betting is the ideal venue for lively viewing parties and interactive gatherings.

The Speakeasy: intimate charm and culinary delights

Discover The speakeasy, a hidden retreat where intimacy meets culinary excellence. Perfect for small events and exclusive gatherings, this cozy space invites guests to enjoy craft cocktails and gastronomic delights in an atmosphere of secrecy and sophistication. With a capacity of 40 guests, The speakeasy promises an unforgettable experience full of charm and allure.

The Americana Room: Nostalgia and elegance combined

Go in The American room, where nostalgia and elegance converge to create a captivating ambiance. Serve as a gateway to the Bedroom Chandelier, this space sets the tone for events with its timeless charm and vintage decoration. Ideal for wine tastings, silent auctions and registration areas, The American room invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Santa Anita Park amidst classic sophistication.

The 100 to 1 Club: a panoramic oasis

Located three floors above Santa Anitas legendary first round, the Club 100 to 1 offers panoramic views of the thrilling action at the racetracks. With sophisticated lounge-style seating, a private bar and covered outdoor seating, it's the ultimate vantage point for racing enthusiasts and luxury seekers.

The directors’ room: a tribute to elegance

Immerse yourself in distinguished elegance at Directors Room, overlooking the finish line with imported antique wood and modern amenities. Formerly private domain of Santa Anitas visionaries, today it welcomes its customers with HD televisions, private betting terminals and concierge service, a blend of history and contemporary luxury.

Suites: where luxury meets excitement

Experience the thrill of live racing from the exclusive comfort of Suites, perched above the finish line with a breathtaking view of the track. Whether entertaining clients or celebrating with friends and family, these elegantly appointed spaces provide the ultimate VIP experience.

Stretch Run Suites: Elevating Luxury Above the Grandstand

Enter the epitome of luxury at Santa Anita Park with the exclusivity Expandable Racing Suites. Positioned above the Tribune, these semi-private spaces offer unrivaled views of the racing action below. Whether planning a company outing or celebrating with friends and family, a dedicated hospitality service ensures a memorable experience. Book a Expandable Running Suite for your group of 20 or more and enjoy amenities such as reserved seating, entrance, general parking, racing programs, shared betting machines and an observation deck to immerse yourself in the excitement of live races.

The Club House: where elegance meets tradition

Enter the historic art deco masterpiece that is The Club House, and you'll find yourself transported to a bygone era of glamor and sophistication. With prime locations for weddings, cocktails and more, Ththe Clubhouse offers a range of options to suit any event. From high-end dinners to lavish buffets, the dining experience here is simply extraordinary, making every occasion a truly unforgettable affair.

Club Court: elevated experiences in every sense

Experience the thrill of racing up close and personal at Club Grounds, a multi-level covered space offering exceptional views of the post-parade. Ideal for enjoying gourmet buffets while soaking up the emotion of the track, Club Grounds elevates every event to new heights of luxury and pleasure.

The mezzanine: where views and vibrations collide

At the heart of The Club House lies The Mezzanine, an indoor paradise offering panoramic views, a fully horseshoe-shaped bar and easy access to outdoor seating. Whether you're meeting up with friends or enjoying a signature cocktail, The Mezzanine provides the perfect setting to mix and mingle amidst the excitement of Santa Anita Park.

Paddock Gardens: a green oasis for special events

With the legendary Art Deco grandstand as a backdrop, Enclosure gardens offers a picturesque outdoor venue for elegant summer galas and much more. With a winning menu crafted by the Santa Anitas culinary team, this lush oasis ensures that every event is a resounding success, surrounded by the beauty and excitement of thoroughbred racing.

Sironas: a stage for unforgettable moments

Sironas is not just a place, it is a stage for unforgettable moments. With its covered outdoor space, full bar service and private toilets, Sironas sets the stage for live entertainment and tailored experiences. Whether it's a sit-down dinner or a sensational buffet, Sironas ensures that every event is simply spectacular.

Baldwin Terrace and Conference Room: Where Business Meets Pleasure

Equipped with wall-to-wall televisions and betting machines, Baldwin Terrace And Conference room provide the ideal setting for corporate outings, meetings and team building events. Thanks to its privileged location and state-of-the-art equipment, this versatile space harmoniously combines work and pleasure, ensuring a productive and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Top of Stretch and Clockers Corner: Unrivaled Views, Unforgettable Experiences

Perched on top Santa Anitas legendary stand, Top of section And The watchmakers' corner offers unparalleled views of the racecourse and the excitement of an afternoon of racing. Whether it's a prom, fundraiser or holiday event, these venues provide the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories amid the thrill of thoroughbred racing.

The Infield: endless possibilities, endless memories

Surrounded by the excitement of thoroughbred racing, The infield offers a spacious, family-friendly environment for events of all types. From company picnics to elegant weddings, the possibilities are endless in this expansive oasis of fun and relaxation, ensuring that every moment is filled with joy and excitement.

Filming and event locations: where dreams come to life

With its picturesque setting and vast expanses of beautifully manicured grounds, Santa Anita Park is the ideal location for filming and events. Whether it's a romantic wedding scene or a thrilling action sequence, the possibilities are endless amid the breathtaking mountain views and timeless beauty of Santa Anita Park.

Unveil the Secret: Explore Santa Anita Park

Historic art deco Club House to the vast Infield and all the rest, Santa Anita Park is a treasure waiting to be explored. Whether it's a cocktail party, corporate event, or intimate gathering, each venue offers a unique blend of sophistication and excitement.

So, dear reader, the next time you find yourself at Santa Anita Park, remember that beyond the thrill of the racetrack lies a world of hidden wonders, where the spirit of the speakeasy lives on. Embrace the mystery, indulge in luxury, and discover the secrets of Southern California's Big Speakeasy.









