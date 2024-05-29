Donald Trump calls Robert De Niro pathetic and sad after actors' press conference in New York





Donald Trump mocked Robert De Niro in a Truth Social article after the actor warned people about the dangers of the former president's re-election. De Niro made the comments outside the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is on trial. Donald Trump calls Robert De Niro pathetic and sad (AP/PTI, Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) In one post, Trump wrote: “I never knew how small former Wacko actor Robert De Niro was, both mentally and physically. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DISRANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the courthouse, by a force far greater than the radical left – MAGA. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Robert, whose films, artistry and brand have had SO MUCH VALUE since he entered the political arena at the behest of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad. Where did you go Joe DiMaggio!!! Trump added in the message. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social) What does Robert De Niro say about Donald Trump? De Niro called Trump someone who can destroy the world. “The Twin Towers fell right here, right there. This part of town was like a ghost town, but we swore we wouldn't allow terrorists to change our way of life. … I love this town. I don't don't like this city. “I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but also the country, and ultimately he can destroy the world,” De Niro said at the conference. “I don't want to scare you. No, no, wait, maybe I want to scare you,” he added. “If Trump comes back to the White House, you can say goodbye to those freedoms that we all take for granted. And the elections forget that. It's over, it's done. If he comes in, I can tell you all straight away, he will never leave. After his remarks, De Niro clashed with pro-Trump protesters, who called him a sucker, a “sellout” to the Democratic National Committee, a “nobody” and a “little punk” whose “movies are zero”. De Niro responded by calling them gangsters.

