Allman Betts Band at the Fillmore Detroit, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
The Allman Betts Band has created something of a temporary legacy over the past six years.
The band is led by Devon Allman, son of the late Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, whose father, Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, died April 18. The band also features bassist Berry Duane Oakley, whose namesake father did the same thing in the Allman Brothers, and recently added Alex “Orbi” Orbison, son of the late Roy Orbison, on drums.
That's a lot of musical history, to which Allman Betts pays homage with a few songs at each of his shows. But the band is just as interested in its own music; Allman Betts has released two studio albums – “Down to the River” in 2019 and “Bless Your Heart” the following year – while Allman and Betts also have solo careers. Like their fathers, they follow a path that drags on and on and wouldn't have it any other way.
* Betts, 46, says he's been “holding on” since his father's death and acknowledges that the departure of both their fathers gives him and Allman a greater sense of mission in what they do. “It's really important to me to play music and show respect to their music, because it's really something precious. Now that he's gone, things change a little more. He had been in poor health for a while, so I was already playing for him and getting a lot of inspiration thinking about him and what his legacy means to me personally. So now that it's taken to the next level, it kind of puts an exclamation point on the idea that it's valuable and shows love and appreciation for music.
Changing the set list a little bit and adding different things to it, we haven't played in a while so it's been really fun. We did songs from our records that we hadn't played in years, because we hadn't really toured. Then the (Allman) Brother stuff, which is also running. It depends on what night it is; one night people might hear “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and one night they might hear “Melissa” or “Jessica.”
* After the death of drummer R. Scott Bryan in December, Allman Betts turned to Orbison, the youngest son of Roy Orbison, with whom Betts had played in the '90s in the band Backbone69. “He’s been a friend of ours for many years. I've actually been in two bands with Alex, so we're going back. He's a great drummer and a great candidate. I can't think of anyone who would be better with us than him.
* Betts says he doesn't know when Allman Betts will work on a third album. “We haven’t really gotten that far. I think right now we're keeping it like that, a living thing. We're really grateful to be on the road, and being all together again is really fun. We have a few more shows later in the summer and we're having a great time touring.
* Betts released a solo album, “Wild & Precious Life,” last July, which he says he is still focused on promoting. The album features appearances by Marcus King, Nicki Bluhm and Derek Trucks and was partly inspired by the latter. “I was at a birthday party in the (Florida) Keys and Derek and Susan (Tedeschi, Trucks' wife) were there. I told them I was thinking of doing a solo record and they said, “You should come do it at our studio” and Derek said, “and I want to play on it,” and then it went from there. It was a really fun process and I'm really proud of it and people really like it.
The Allman Betts Band will perform Thursday, May 30 at the Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. Doors at 7 p.m. 313-961-5451 or thefillmoredetroit.com.
