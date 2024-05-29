Workers talk about slowing production

Veteran producer Wendy Miller was attending a gathering of women over 40 in unscripted television shows who are unemployed when she came up with the idea. Although the meeting could easily have turned teary, one woman brought some levity to the proceedings by telling a story about her work on a past show that had the entire room cracking up. Miller imagined a storytelling event, similar to The moth, where reality TV workers could share scandalous career stories in front of a paying audience, thereby raising money for their peers in need: “We are all unemployed and have no money, but there are people who are much worse. What if we used this as an opportunity to raise money for someone who is truly in dire straits? » Miller introduced the group.

The subsequent “Hollywood Horror Happy Hour” (tagline: “We're all broke. Let's laugh about it!”), which took place on May 21, was just a sign of the times in the television business not -fictional. Jobs are scarce, budgets are tight, workers are considering jumping ship, and executives seem terrified of taking creative risks on untested concepts. This came as a surprise to some industry insiders. The 2023 actors' and writers' strikes were initially expected to accelerate activity in reality TV, which boomed during the 2007-2008 writers' strike, but many say it's the opposite that happened – even though nonfiction, being relatively cheap to produce and largely non-unionized, is a natural stopgap for entertainment companies during work stoppages.

For the waiting workforce, development and production have not progressed much since. “I've been working in this industry for 20 years and all of a sudden the tap shut off,” says producer Patrick Caligiuri (Naked and scared, American idol), who has repeatedly posted on his TikTok since March about the struggles of entertainment workers. (Her first post, titled “Reality TV is Dead,” took off on LinkedIn, racking up more than 2,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.)

“It’s not just people who have just moved to Los Angeles to get into the business who can’t find jobs,” adds a veteran reality TV producer. “This is someone who has worked for 25 years and has a resume that I would kill for that says he hasn’t worked in a year.”

Many veteran producers and salespeople of unscripted films, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect future sales, say the slowdown mirrors what's happening in scripted television, as budgets are also being cut there at all levels, and particularly in terms of dissemination. Unscripted shows, which have historically been cheaper to make and quicker to produce, are experiencing the same financial struggles as their scripted counterparts as media companies right-size their rosters and spending. “It's the same problem as in the script, and it's really depressing,” says one reality veteran.

Overall contraction and mergers and acquisitions have also led to fewer buyers for unscheduled rates. Max, for example, no longer has its own unscripted department after bringing Discovery's vast programming portfolio into the streamer. “In legacy companies there is massive budgetary pressure – just look at share prices. These are the traditional buyers. These are the same reasons you saw in scripted, but also lead to unscripted,” says one longtime seller.

Meanwhile, the budgets of shows that are given the green light are being reduced, which is reflected in the salaries offered, according to sources. Some particularly noteworthy examples have been making the rounds in online reality communities: Longtime reality TV producer, who says veteran story producers could make $2,800 a week, shares job posting starting May 31 and offering between $350 and $450 per day, which equates to between $1,750 and $2,250 per week; a story producer sends a screenshot of a job starting in January that offered $1,800 to $2,200 per week for the same role. “Unfortunately, there is currently a lot more supply than demand” when it comes to available workers, adds the veteran reality TV producer. As a result, “Everybody’s Scrooge McDucking.”

More than ever, unscripted insiders say, buyers are reluctant to take risks and rely on bets that are considered safe. What is working right now? “The big franchises always get the green light, and it's both the big intellectual property – Deal or no deal, Chef, Lego Masters – and franchises like Under the bridge and the Housewivessays Ben Samek, CEO of Banijay Americas, which oversees nine production companies in the United States and Brazil. “New things need to be thoughtful and have a reason why they will be purchased.”

New sports-related ideas have been particularly well received following the popularity of Netflix series. Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, which was credited with increasing racing viewership in the United States. Insiders note that LeBron James and Maverick Carter's production company, the SpringHill Company, has been a notable seller during this period, with three upcoming sports documentaries for History Channel and an upcoming docuseries for Vice TV announced in recent years. month. Game shows are also thriving amid a general slowdown in nonfiction. Titles like Fox's Floor And The quiz with balls, both shows that debuted in 2024, can be made on a limited budget and achieve impressive viewing figures, says a 20-year unscripted veteran. “And they rehearse too,” this person said. “People forget the questions and look again. [They’re] easy to put on and look at.

However, for non-scripted workers who aren't attached to long-running franchises and aren't working on these breakthrough genres, 2024 has been brutal. A longtime writer in the field says she sold a second home out of state and is in the process of selling her Los Angeles home with plans to rent it out until as she decides whether she will stay in the city or try to buy a new house. The longtime reality TV producer says her mother withdrew money from her emergency fund to help pay her bills. The producer applied for a job at Trader Joe's. Caligiuri, who began his career in news, dusted off his resume and began freelance writing for a local news affiliate.

For the self-employed, this period has raised concerns about what the workforce will look like in the coming years. Some who spoke about this story don't know if they will stay in the business. “I write all day. I write scripts, I write half-hour pilots, I write feature films, I create reality shows,” Miller says, “but at the same time, I can't help but think that for the most part it's over for me. Others simply wonder who will be left in the reality TV business in a year or two. “Our industry is kind of stagnant. He is on life support,” Caligiuri explains.

In the meantime, some production companies are getting creative and diversifying their sources of income to cope with the crisis in the non-fiction market. Critical content, behind MTV Catfish and Netflix Sly, for example, focused on brand partnerships and first deals in international territories to test ideas overseas first and then bring them back to the United States. He's also developing a FAST channel for the hit truTV Storage Hunters, which the company owns. The thought is: “How can we continue to nourish this [unscripted sales] pipeline but also build other pipelines? said President Jenny Daly.

Glass Entertainment Group, behind HGTV Christine on the coast And Tough Love with Hilary Farr, meanwhile, expanded into podcasting about two years ago and sometimes develops that intellectual property in the form of unscripted shows. The results of this effort included Hulu Betrayal: the perfect husband. “We were like, ‘You know what? If we believe in a story and there's no television to write it, let's create a podcast. Well, our podcasts did really well and so they became TV shows,” says Nancy Glass, CEO and executive producer. Others just push the contraction, trying to find ideas that will break through. A seasoned executive says, “What are we supposed to do? We are sellers. We must continue to persevere. Talking about it doesn't help. You have to try, otherwise nothing will happen. »

