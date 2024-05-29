Classic car season kicks off this weekend at Mount Clemens and Center Line – Macomb Daily





Metro Detroit's longest-running car show returns to downtown Mount Clemens Friday and Saturday — and organizers are bringing their friends from the Center Line-Warren area along for the ride. Hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, vintage vehicles and motorcycles take to the city streets during the 32nd annual Pat Moran Chevrolet Mount Clemens Cruise hosted by the Friends of Mount Clemens. For the first time, gearheads from the Cruisin' 53 car show will be part of the event Saturday and Mount Clemens car owners will participate in the festival and car show in the south end of Macomb County. Promoters of the Mount Clemens Cruise and the Cruisin' 53 car show have decided to team up this year to offer classic car enthusiasts even more vintage vehicles. “Our show was always the first Saturday in June and when the Cruisin' 53 people got up, they held their show that same day,” said Steve Charlie, longtime spokesman for the Friends of Mount Clemens group. . “This year we decided to come together because they were kind enough to move their show to Sunday. They will help us with our show on Saturday and judge the competition and we will do the same for them on Sunday. Also new to this year's Mount Clemens event: Friends of Mount Clemens volunteers will present trophies to vehicles they love as a token of gratitude for participating in the cruise. Additionally, for the first time, a “Mayor's Choice” will be awarded to Mount Clemens hot rod owner Laura Kropp, who organizers say has been a part of the show since she was first elected. This family-friendly event is a crowd favorite, even among non-car fans, as Mount Clemens comes alive with something to see, do and hear. Highlights include: A free Hot Wheels track will be set up for children 10 and under to receive a free car to race around the track and take home.

A free coloring competition, for children aged 10 and under, will take place at the Discovery Center at 54 Cherry Street. First place is a $50 gift certificate. Other items were donated by local downtown Mount Clemens business owners for finalists.

Free “Touch a Truck” parking lot on northbound Gratiot and Market Street, where kids of all ages can sit in all kinds of small and large trucks on display.

The Mount Clemens Grand Prix soap box derby race will feature a soap box derby car display for kids.

A pair of meet-and-greet events with Jon Moss, a former director of General Motors' Chevrolet division of all GM Special Vehicles and a retired Air Force brigadier. General Doug “Odie” Slocum, who will sign his new book “Violent Positivity”. Downtown Mount Clemens' collection of bars, restaurants and diners will offer daytime specials and live entertainment on the city streets. Of particular note is Millers Brothers Creamery, which will be part of the fun with frozen treats. Mother Nature also seems to be cooperating. Early forecasts from the National Weather Service call for high temperatures both days to be in the upper 70s with a chance of showers in the evening. For Friday, pre-registration will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as an open cruise. On Saturday, registration begins at 7 a.m. and a static car show. An awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. followed by a cruise open until 9 p.m. Proceeds from the car show will be donated to various charities. Over the course of the year, the Friends of Mount Clemens group reinvested $110,000 into the community in the form of donations, according to Charlie. Some of the non-profit organizations include Turning Point, Salvation Army, and Macomb Food Pantry, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2024/05/29/classic-car-season-kicks-off-this-weekend-in-mount-clemens-and-center-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos