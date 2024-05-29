'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Lost 100 Pounds During Cancer Treatment





“Home Alone” actor Ken Hudson Campbell is progressing on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with cancer in October. The 61-year-old shared photos of himself ringing the bell after completing radiation treatment on his GoFundMe page. You can ring the bell when you have finished your radiotherapy treatment. Six weeks, five times a week. 30 of them!! Now I need a bucket of ice to put my head in, Campbell wrote. I feel good. My leg is pretty much healed and I'm about to throw away the cane. Although it is a very good assignment. go finance me Campbell shared photos of himself ringing the bell after completing radiation treatment. go finance me Campbell lost weight in the process. In the update, the “Mike & Molly” actor thanked his children, Michaela and Richard Campbell, for helping him in his battle with cancer. My daughter-in-law, Michaela, and her brother Richard (handsome) and Sweet Kathleen were more than helpful and patient. I can be a handful, he continued. I also lost over 100 pounds. Last time I weighed less than 200 pounds. I was at school ! So this is it. Thank you all for your kindness and support!!! Michaela opened up in October 2023 about her father's cancer battle after he was diagnosed. She said the tumor grew elusively in the back of her mouth and began encroaching on her teeth. Campbell thanked his children for helping him in his battle with cancer. Facebook/Michaela Campbell The actor underwent a 10-hour surgery on December 7 and 9 and, according to Michaela, the operation was a success. The cancer was successfully removed and his jaw bone was reconstructed from his fibula and attached. Despite the swelling and incisions, he looks great, Michaela wrote on GoFundMe. The GoFundMe page was created by Michaela to help raise money for dental implants, caregivers, medical equipment and more. The GoFundMe page was created by Michaela to help raise money for dental implants, medical equipment and caregivers.

Instagram / Kathleen Campbell On December 28, 2023, Michaela gave The Post an emotional update on her father's health weeks after surgery. “My father is healing very well,” Michaela said at the time. “He gets tears in his eyes when he reads the kind words from his friends and fans. In this life, most people don't hear how much they mean to anyone else or how their work resonates with the people who have seen it. The actor's friends, including Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin and Bill Prady, contributed to the GoFundMe. The page raised more than $180,000 by the end of last year. My beautiful daughter, Michaela, and her brother Richard (handsome) and Sweet Kathleen have been more than helpful and patient,” Campbell wrote on his GoFundMe page. Facebook / Richard Campbell In Home Alone, Campbell had a notable scene with Macaulay Culkins' character where he almost loses his fake Santa beard and is seen smoking as he leaves work for the day. 20th century fox “I am very grateful to my many generous friends,” Campbell told The Post in December. “Some gave and gave big.” Carell donated $10,000 with a note saying: “'Carriage ride!' » I love you Ken. Michaela also welcomed donations from her father's friends. “It really means the world, Michaela told People. My family has been in financial difficulty for a long time. Just getting my dad's friends together is just overwhelming and it really takes a lot of stress off my family's shoulders. In Home Alone, Campbell had a notable scene with Macaulay Culkins' character Kevin McCallister where he nearly lost his fake Santa beard and is seen smoking as he leaves work for the day. Campbell is also known for his roles in Groundhog Day, “Gravity Falls” and Armageddon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/entertainment/home-alone-actor-ken-hudson-campbell-dropped-100-pounds-amid-cancer-treatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos