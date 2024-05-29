Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries – Washington Daily News

Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries Published at 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2024

At my church we have Seasons of the Church Year, which means that most Sundays have a specific theme or intention for a specific season. So the four Sundays before Christmas are the season of Advent, where we look forward to the joys of Christmas. The period before Easter is the time of Lent, where each Sunday is marked by an attitude of repentance. We have now entered the post-Pentecost season, which this year extends until November 24.

It's been a long time and, as I like to be honest with you, I have to admit that it can get a little boring. There isn't a lot of flash associated with this season. There are no spectacular holidays like Christmas or Easter. Sundays this season don't really have a theme other than being normal, ordinary Sundays at church. And that, my friends, is why I say that the time after Pentecost is marked by a boredom that makes it easy to leave and return when things become more interesting.

We don't talk much about how terribly boring our religious patterns and practices can sometimes be. Perhaps we are afraid of being sacrilegious if we ever dare to tell the truth about how boring it can be to hear 30 verses of Scripture that seem to have very little to do with being human in the 21st century. You don't even have to be religious to admit how attractive it is to avoid boredom and boring things. We are an overstimulated people, saturated with entertainment, content, and general activity that keeps our minds from slowing down and getting bored.

But here's the secret. Being bored is not the terrible fate we imagined. The late author David Foster Wallace said: “It turns out that happiness, second by second, is a joy and gratitude for the gift of being alive, conscious lies on the other side of crushing boredom and overwhelming. As a writer, he understood that being bored and less mentally busy ultimately gave way to creative joy that he couldn't otherwise access.

Boredom: the secret to writing the great American novel! Boredom: the secret to fostering dreams in a world full of nightmares. Boredom: a key that unlocks a deeper level in life! Back to the boredom of religion. Perhaps accepting the boredom of normal daily religious life would allow you to see the beauty you have overlooked because it doesn't come to you with flash and excitement. It's great to meet God with songs of praise and the loudest organ you've ever heard. It's another thing entirely to accept the boredom of your religion as an invitation to go deeper, to find the buried treasures overlooked by a need to be stimulated and satisfied.

It's the same with non-religious life. When was the last time you let yourself stop and give your mind a chance to wonder and explore? When was the last time you let your boredom become a launching pad for a new interest or hobby that you never would have taken up before? Being bored rejects creativity. This gives rise to new ideas, new perspectives and new experiences. So, accept the boredom of your religious practice and your daily life. Let your brain rest from all the stimulation and see how rich your daydreams can become!

Chris Adams is the rector of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Washington.