Entertainment
Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries – Washington Daily News
Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries
Published at 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2024
At my church we have Seasons of the Church Year, which means that most Sundays have a specific theme or intention for a specific season. So the four Sundays before Christmas are the season of Advent, where we look forward to the joys of Christmas. The period before Easter is the time of Lent, where each Sunday is marked by an attitude of repentance. We have now entered the post-Pentecost season, which this year extends until November 24.
It's been a long time and, as I like to be honest with you, I have to admit that it can get a little boring. There isn't a lot of flash associated with this season. There are no spectacular holidays like Christmas or Easter. Sundays this season don't really have a theme other than being normal, ordinary Sundays at church. And that, my friends, is why I say that the time after Pentecost is marked by a boredom that makes it easy to leave and return when things become more interesting.
We don't talk much about how terribly boring our religious patterns and practices can sometimes be. Perhaps we are afraid of being sacrilegious if we ever dare to tell the truth about how boring it can be to hear 30 verses of Scripture that seem to have very little to do with being human in the 21st century. You don't even have to be religious to admit how attractive it is to avoid boredom and boring things. We are an overstimulated people, saturated with entertainment, content, and general activity that keeps our minds from slowing down and getting bored.
But here's the secret. Being bored is not the terrible fate we imagined. The late author David Foster Wallace said: “It turns out that happiness, second by second, is a joy and gratitude for the gift of being alive, conscious lies on the other side of crushing boredom and overwhelming. As a writer, he understood that being bored and less mentally busy ultimately gave way to creative joy that he couldn't otherwise access.
Boredom: the secret to writing the great American novel! Boredom: the secret to fostering dreams in a world full of nightmares. Boredom: a key that unlocks a deeper level in life! Back to the boredom of religion. Perhaps accepting the boredom of normal daily religious life would allow you to see the beauty you have overlooked because it doesn't come to you with flash and excitement. It's great to meet God with songs of praise and the loudest organ you've ever heard. It's another thing entirely to accept the boredom of your religion as an invitation to go deeper, to find the buried treasures overlooked by a need to be stimulated and satisfied.
It's the same with non-religious life. When was the last time you let yourself stop and give your mind a chance to wonder and explore? When was the last time you let your boredom become a launching pad for a new interest or hobby that you never would have taken up before? Being bored rejects creativity. This gives rise to new ideas, new perspectives and new experiences. So, accept the boredom of your religious practice and your daily life. Let your brain rest from all the stimulation and see how rich your daydreams can become!
Chris Adams is the rector of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Washington.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thewashingtondailynews.com/2024/05/29/boredom-can-lead-to-wonderful-discoveries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boredom can lead to wonderful discoveries – Washington Daily News
- Annual Bronx Borough President's Ball Gown Contest Is a Huge Success Bronx Times
- Google Maps and Search Business Messages to end
- Pakistani judge hearing jailed former PM Khan's appeal against conviction asks for case to be transferred
- British Labor leader Keir Starmer woos undecided voters by promising to safeguard national security | News, Sports, Jobs
- Hollywood didn't let us down, we let Hollywood down
- There were bungling fouls in Southern Utah's football program
- The Tories promise 100,000 more apprenticeships
- New restrictions on puberty blockers
- 'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Lost 100 Pounds During Cancer Treatment
- What is this leaked Google code? A closer look at the API documentation
- Classic car season kicks off this weekend at Mount Clemens and Center Line – Macomb Daily