Actor Ken Hudson Campbell, Home Alone, Finishes Radiation Therapy

Ken Hudson Campbell, known for playing Santa Claus in the 1990 holiday classic Alone at homeis making progress in his recovery journey after being diagnosed with cancer in October 2023.

On May 7, the 61-year-old actor posted an update on GoFundMe page created to raise money for his recovery journey, sharing photos of him ringing the bell after completing radiation treatment.

You can ring the bell when you have finished your radiotherapy treatment. Six weeks, five times a week. 30 of them!! Now I need a bucket of ice to put my head in, he wrote. I feel good. My leg is pretty much healed and I'm about to throw away the cane. Although it is a very good assignment.

My daughter-in-law, Michaela, her brother Richard (handsome) and Sweet Kathleen were more than helpful and patient. I can be a handful, he continued. I also lost over 100 pounds. Last time I weighed less than 200 pounds. I was at school ! So this is it. Thank you all for your kindness and support!!!

Ken Hudson Campbell rings after completing radiation treatment.

Michaela Campbell/GoFundMe



Last year, Campbell's daughter Michaela spoke to PEOPLE about her father's difficult battle with cancer following his diagnosis in October 2023.

It's called squamous cell carcinoma, she told PEOPLE. It was a big tumor in my mouth. Over the last two years he's had numerous biopsies and they've been trying to monitor that. And it's only this year that it's become very, very aggressive. So when he had his biopsy in October, that's when we received the diagnosis.

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is the most common oral cancer, affecting approximately 35,000 people each year in the United States. It often appears as scaly red spots or raised growths. SCC is usually not life-threatening, but if left untreated, it can grow larger or spread to other parts of the body.

In December, Campbell underwent surgery to remove the tumor. During the 10-hour procedure, her lymph nodes and much of her jaw bone were removed, Michaela said. Surgeons also removed part of his leg bone in order to rebuild a new jaw with it.

In addition to radiation therapy, the actors' treatment plan includes physical therapy and speech therapy.

Ken Hudson Campbell with his son Richard and daughter Michaela before cancer surgery.

Michaela Campbell



A few days before Campbell's surgery, Michaela created the GoFundMe page in her father's name to help raise funds for therapy, medical equipment, dental implants, caregivers and more.

The fundraiser has since surpassed its goal of $123,000, thanks to donations from several stars, including Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin, Tim Meadows, The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady, and more.

Michaela said Campbell was overwhelmed by the support and kind messages.

The first day we posted it, every time he read something he burst into tears, she said of her father at the time. It was the first time he was truly moved by the whole situation. It was kind of a shock for him to feel so loved.

It truly means the world, Michaela told PEOPLE. My family has been in financial difficulty for a long time. Just getting my dad's friends together is just overwhelming and it really takes a lot of stress off my family's shoulders.