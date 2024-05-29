Why a Hollywood Movie Palace is a great destination in Los Angeles

The Vista Theater in Los Feliz, California, May 2024, in a photo by the author. The century-old Vista … [+] The theater is owned by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and is one of many classic movie theaters in Los Angeles. Michael Goldstein

Hollywood isn't just a place, it's a place in the minds of people around the world. A few years ago, when a British airport worker looked at the address on my passport, she said: Encino! This is where Clark Gable lived! Or as the Kinks sang in Celluloid Heroes, I wish my life was a series of non-stop Hollywood movies, A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes, 'Cause celluloid heroes never feel any pain, And celluloid heroes never really die.

Millions of visitors are drawn to Los Angeles each year by the history and landmarks of Hollywood. There is the Hollywood Walk of Fame with its 2700 stars, the Chinese Theater with the handprints of celebrities immortalized in concrete, studio visits, van trips to the stars, the controversial Academy Museum and more.

But after visiting the city, going to the beach, hiking in the hills (on foot Runyon Canyon may include a spandex-clad celebrity or two) or shopping in Beverly Hills, what should you do tonight?

Go see a movie, of course. Los Angeles has a number of classic old movie palaces that are still in operation.

Two of the largest are the New Beverly and the Vista. Both are close to Hollywood with the New Beverly in West Hollywood and the Vista in Los Feliz. And both are now owned and operated by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, a Los Angeles native whose most recent film was, yes, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.

With the film industry currently in the doldrums, my wife and I decided to visit the glories of the past, resurrected in the cinema revival houses. Over Memorial Day weekend, we went to a screening of GIANT, Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean's 1950s Texas epic at the Vista. The 400 seats in the century-old theater, now restored to its glory days, were about two-thirds full. The crowd stayed for 3 hours and 15 minutes to witness the Oscar-winning Texas epic and unrequited love triangle, projected in glorious 35mm.

Luckily there was an intermission to go to the refreshment stand, filled with popcorn and laughter. At Tarantinos Vista, clever homages to the film industry extended to the wine sold at the concession stand. You might get a glass of Coppola, from GODFATHER's Coppola Vineyard, Francis Ford Coppola. They were also selling Hitching Post, a callback to the 2004 comedy SIDEWAYS, about a pre-marital bachelor's trip to wine country that begins its misadventures at the Hitching Post restaurant in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Tarantino has a well-known adoration for action actress Pam Grier, for whom he played the lead role in JACKIE BROWN. With the participation of Griers, he recently added Pams Coffy coffeeshop, where you can enjoy a $5 bowl of Captain Crunch all day, next to Vista.

Tarantino has also operated the New Beverly, built in 1929, since 2007. Although the building began as a candy factory, it became a nightclub, a legitimate theater and eventually an adult theater. In 1969, he organized the world premiere of Man and woman, presented as an educational documentary. Advertisements at the time made it clear that admission was limited to adults over the age of 21 who also had to present their marriage certificate.

Quentin Tarantino is not only an Oscar-winning filmmaker, but he is also a keeper of the flame of Hollywood cinema. Its two cinemas show current films and an eclectic selection of action films, comedies, classics and much more. Tarantino's films, from PULP FICTION to THE HATEFUL EIGHT to JACKIE BROWN with Pam Grier, are also shown in its cinemas.

Another classic theater, the The captain, is nicknamed Disneys Home on Hollywood Boulevard, because it is owned by Mouse House. Once called Hollywood's first home of talking theater, the El Capitan Theater opened its doors on May 3, 1926, as Hollywood's largest legitimate theater, seating 1,550. The theater has undergone some changes since then, but the stage is often used for musical performances or comic numbers before showing Disney films. The Disney-owned theater still has a working Wurlitzer organ, often played before showings. The Disney/Pixar film Inside Out 2 will play in June and July, sometimes with dueling DJs.

THE Iconic Nuart Theater west of Los Angeles was built in 1929 and renovated in 1974. An arthouse classic, it offers both 35mm and 4K DLP projection. It shows new and old films; movies like Rocky Horror and Tron are part of its late-night weekend lineup, Insomnia Cinema.

Netflix recently spent $70 million rehabilitation the Egyptian Theater, reducing its capacity to 516 seats but restoring its cinema glory. They even added a Netflix store selling merchandise from its popular streaming shows like Squid Game. THE Egyptian directs both revivals and new films, like the new Richard Linklater comedy Hitmanbefore arriving at Netflix.

The Aero Theater in Santa Monica opened in 1940 and still has the classic look of a movie theater. Scheduled by American Cinematheque, it offers screenings almost every evening, often revivals of recent films. A David Cronenberg double bill is scheduled for June 9, A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE and EASTERN PROMISES.

The big kahuna, the Hollywood Cinerama Dome which looks like half a sliced ​​golf ball, has yet to reopen after Covid and the bankruptcy of its parent chain, but has so far avoided demolition. And there is hope; A website The Dome and Cinerama celebration is online, perhaps promising a return to the Hollywood spotlight in 2025.

So if you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, keep an eye out Rebirth Center for film screenings during your visit. Classic movie palaces await you.