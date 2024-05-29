Olympic Theater Arts will stage the musical “Spamalot”

SEQUIM — Olympic Theater Arts will present “Spamalot,” a musical adapted from the classic British film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” for three weeks, Friday through June 16.

“It’s been nothing but a positive laugh fest from day one,” said director David Herbelin.

The absurdist satire of Arthurian legend is set in medieval Britain, where a lackluster King Arthur sets out on a quest to gather a band of knights, traveling the countryside with his loyal squire Patsy, who creates the sound of the hooves of the horses with coconut shells.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. on the main stage at OTA, 414 N. Sequim Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for students and are available at the box office (call 360-683). -7326 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday) or go online at olympictheatrearts.org.

Comedy and song

The play is filled with outrageous, extended comedy bits, many of which are taken directly from the film. Assistant director Steven Rodeman, a Monty Python enthusiast, ensures that the production stays true to the iconic comedic style.

“I’ve been a lifelong Monty Python fan,” Rodeman said. “Everyone works collaboratively in a great environment, and little things come out spontaneously. »

In addition to crude humor, “Spamalot” offers meta-commentary on musical theater itself, referencing famous musicals in its instrumentals.

The musical number “The Song That Goes Like This,” as described by musical director Morgan Batholick-LeMaire, humorously imitates the dramatic ballads of the 1980s and early '90s, with multiple key changes that keep changing. 'intensify.

Batholick-LeMaire didn't have the show on her musical bucket list, but said it turned out to be a delight.

“It’s Monty Python; How could you not have a good time doing it? » said Batholick-LeMaire. “We have some really talented people in this cast, and some who have never done a musical before. It was especially fun to see how singing empowered them and helped them come out of their shells.

Dance, scenography

Choreographer Nikki Mischke composed numerous dance numbers throughout the show.

“It’s a bunch of musical numbers spliced ​​with Monty Python sketches,” Herbelin said.

“Some numbers were originally intended to be simple, but Nikki's expertise was needed more than expected.”

The production features new lighting effects, including underwater and dappled forest effects. The behind-the-scenes team will work to manage rapid scene changes, aiming to set up an entire castle in 90 seconds.

Character dynamics

Actor Ron Graham, who plays a particularly dark character, said he enjoyed the creative process.

“The characterizations are always fun to play,” he said. “I have some really good directors who helped me understand a different approach.”

Graham said he particularly enjoyed his dynamic with Mario Arruda, who plays Patsy.

“We really have fun playing against each other,” Graham said. “It’s a very symbiotic relationship and it’s a lot of fun.”

Matt Forrest, who plays Lancelot, revels in the fast-paced, wild nature of the play.

“We turn the volume up to 11 – it’s very wild and goofy,” he said.

Her favorite number, “His Name Is Lancelot”, allows her to dance and perform high-energy body games without singing.

Such a large cast with so many teams working behind the scenes meant a lot of collaboration, which the show's choreographer appreciated.

“It’s been great, honestly,” Mischke said.

“Even though everyone has their own specialist department, we all work as one team and it works really well. »

________

Elijah Sussman is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum newspapers. Contact him at [email protected].





