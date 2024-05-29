It is a known fact that Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his debut with the Netflix film, Maharaj. The film will be released from May 14 and is a period drama.

Now the news is that Junaid has signed another Hindi film. The special thing is that none other than Kushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, will star in it.

This is the first time that Junaid and Khushi will face each other. The romantic drama is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed the flop film, Lal Singh Chadha, starring Aamir Khan as the titular character. Watch this space for more.

