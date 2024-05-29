Entertainment
Famous Disney Actor: Trump May Be An Asshole, But Here's Why I Keep Voting For Him
From mouse ears to MAGA hats.
Hours after Robert DeNiro came face to face with Trump supporters outside a Manhattan courthouse where the former president faced faces 34 counts of falsifying business records and said Donald Trump, if re-elected, would end democracy as we know it, another actor announced his support for the ex-president.
Dennis Quaid70 years old, was interviewed on Piers Morgan's show and announced he would vote for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.
People might call him an asshole, but he's my asshole, Quaid said.
He added: “I was prepared not to vote for Trump until what I saw was limited to politics. I see a militarization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution. Trump is probably the most studied person in the history of the world, and they haven't really gotten him.
Of course, a jury is currently deliberating 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges punishable by up to four years in prison. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.
Quaid is known for his partnership with Disney. He depicted Nick Parker in the 1998 Disney remake of The parental trap and Jim Morris in The recruit. He also starred in episode 207 of The Muppets tonight. He played Dexter Cornell in 1988 Photos of Touchstone movie DO ACooper Tilson in the 2003 a suspense film Cold Creek ManorAnd Sam Houston in the 2004 it was a movie The Alamo. He also expressed Jaeger Clade in the 2022 Disney animated feature film Strange world.
Support for Trump was a professional kiss of death for many aging actors, such as Randy Quaid (Dennis's brother), Jon Voight, James Woods, Jim Caviezel, Kelsey Grammer, Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, Scott Baio and Stephen Baldwin. Many complained that they could no longer get the jobs they once had.
Showbiz411Roger Friedman said of Quaid: Put a fork on him. He finished [] I don't know if Dennis has a publicist, but whoever he is, he must be having a stroke right now.
Quaid plays Ronald Reagan in an upcoming film, scheduled for release in August.
After starring in films such as Far From Heaven, The Right Stuff, Traffic and Breaking Away, Quaid has recently played mainly roles in religious films, marketed towards conservative audiences.
