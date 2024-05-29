Lowcountry family remembers General Hospital actor

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) – Johnny Wactor, a Lowcountry family home to the well-known General Hospital actor, is grieving just days after he was shot and killed on the streets of Los Angeles.

Johnny Wactor's youngest brother, Grant Wactor, received a call last weekend from a friend he never saw coming.

“He says, 'I'm not 100 percent sure, but I'm getting calls from other friends saying Johnny was shot last night and he didn't survive the night,'” Grant said.

Johnny Wactor's family viewed the photos and fondly remembered their son and brother. (PROVIDED)

Johnny Wactor, 37, had left work around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with a colleague when he saw a group who appeared to be towing his car. When he asked them what they were doing, one person turned around and shot Wactor in the chest. He later died in hospital.

Grant said he had to call and tell their other brother, Lance, before going to his mother Scarlett's house. Scarlett said she was mowing the grass when Grant whistled for her to stop and she burst into tears as he told him the news.

You think, they were wrong. You know, maybe that's not true, Scarlett said, starting to burst into tears. …When you realize that's the case and you'll never see him again and you wonder what was the last thing you said, which we always ended conversations with I love you.

Los Angeles police said the three men were trying to steal the Wactors' catalytic converter. The family said he jumped in front of his colleague to save his life.

Scarlett mentioned a Bible verse that a friend had sent her that she liked.

John 15:13, Scarlett said. He said: Greater love has no man than to lay down his life for his friend. And I'm glad he did, but it's hard not to have him. We were going to miss him terribly. It's going to be a big hole.

Johnny graduated from Summerville High School, College of Charleston and immediately left to pursue his acting dreams in Los Angeles. He was best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital.

I loved my brother, Grant said. He was a good guy. She was always someone he would always call to check in with. He wanted to make sure you were okay. And if there was ever a problem, he would sit there and listen to you… When he walked into a room, everyone noticed him. He was immediately a shining light in the end. It made you smile when you saw him because you knew it would be a good time.

No arrests have been made in this case. The family hopes that whoever is responsible will be charged to the fullest extent possible.

Scarlett said her autopsy was moved up from two weeks to two days and they hope to have a memorial service in the Lowcountry in the next few weeks.

They say they have received overwhelming support from California and beyond.

Both men were asked what they would say to Johnny if he were still alive.

Just that I love it and can't wait to see it next time, Grant said. I love our phone calls.

How much I love and miss him, Scarlett said. I'm angry that he left before me, but proud that I protected someone else. Very proud. And I will see him again.

