Actor Johnny Wactor killed in catalytic converter theft

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor approached his vehicle in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning to find it jacked up with three people stealing his catalytic converter, reports said. Los Angeles police on Tuesday.

Wactor, 37, who had just finished his shift at a local bar around 3:25 a.m., did not provoke the robbers, according to witnesses. Yet one of them shot him down, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

This murder brings attention back to an ongoing problem: the theft of catalytic converters. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts increased significantly between 2020 and 2022, the most recent year for which it had complete data. Insurance claims for theft of catalytic converters in 2022 reached 64,701 compared to 16,660 claims in 2020, National Insurance Crime Bureau reports. California and Texas lead the nation in thefts, with more than 32,000 catalytic converter thefts combined in 2022.

The good news is that the insurance companyState farm reporteda nearly 40% drop in catalytic converter theft claims in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. Experts attribute the decline to increased public and police awareness of this crime, a drop in prices of stolen products and new laws. hold precious metals dealers accountable for knowing where their metal comes from.

Yet the thefts continue and Michigan is not immune. For example, in April, two incidents of catalytic converter theft were reported at the Gerald R. Ford Grand Rapids International Airport in the long-term parking area, according to a report from WOOD-TV.

Why do thieves want my catalytic converter?

Simple: catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium and palladium. These metals are so rare that they are more valuable than gold, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. An ounce of rhodium costs $4,825, according to www.moneymetals.com. Still, this is down from January 2021, when rhodium was trading as high as $17,000 per ounce. according to CarFax. Platinum trades at around $1,056.90 per ounce and palladium at $984.50 per ounce. according to online precious metals retailer APMEX.

So a crook with the right tools and know-how can, in just a few minutes, cut the catalytic converter from the car's undercarriage. They can then sell it to metal recyclers for between $25 and $300 for a standard catalytic converter, depending on the vehicle. Those for hybrid vehicles can sell for up to $1,400, according to a May 21 report. by CarFax.

How much does this type of theft cost consumers?

The cost of replacing a catalytic converter can range from $1,000 to $3,500, depending on the type of vehicle. According to State farm, for the first half of 2023, it recorded 14,500 catalytic converter theft claims, totaling approximately $41.7 million paid to customers to repair cars and replace stolen parts. The average claim in the first half of 2023 is almost $2,900. For comparison, there were 45,000 claims for all of 2022, totaling $115.4 million, with the average claim being $2,500.

How do I know if my catalytic converter has been stolen?

If you start your car and your muffler sounds like “you are at the front of the Indy 500”, you will know immediately that your catalytic converter is gone, according to AAA. The catalytic converter reduces your vehicle's emissions. It is located between the muffler and the engine and converts pollutants like carbon monoxide into less harmful substances like nitrogen and water vapor.

So, not only is it noisy to drive without one, but it's also illegal in many states due to emissions standards. Without it, the car runs less efficiently, reducing fuel economy, creating louder noises when accelerating and triggering engine warning lights, AAA said.

What are the main vehicles targeted by catalytic converter theft?

According to CarFax, catalytic converter thefts last year included family sedans, SUVs and full-size pickup trucks. Hybrids are particularly targeted because their catalytic converters contain more precious metals. Here are the 10 most targeted vehicles in the Midwest:

Ford F-150

Chevrolet Equinox

Honda CR-V

Ford Explorer

Chevrolet Traverse

Buick Encore

Chevrolet Cruze

Chevrolet Trax

Kia Soul

Toyota Camry

How can I prevent my catalytic converter from being stolen?

First of all, make sure your car insurance covers you against theft. Here are some of the best ways to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen, according to a blog by Adam Karner of Endurance guarantee.

Park in a well-lit area : For an experienced thief, a catalytic converter can be removed in just a few minutes. This strategy is therefore not infallible, but it is a way to reduce the risk of theft.

: For an experienced thief, a catalytic converter can be removed in just a few minutes. This strategy is therefore not infallible, but it is a way to reduce the risk of theft. Install an anti-theft device: Catalytic converter anti-theft devices can be broken by an experienced thief, but it will take them much longer to crack than if they were not present. Most catalytic converter thieves are looking for a quickie, so an anti-theft device can deter them.

Catalytic converter anti-theft devices can be broken by an experienced thief, but it will take them much longer to crack than if they were not present. Most catalytic converter thieves are looking for a quickie, so an anti-theft device can deter them. Move regularly to where you park : Most thieves do not target a random vehicle to steal a catalytic converter; they spot a potential victim and know their habits, where they park and how long they stay away from their vehicle. So change things up.

: Most thieves do not target a random vehicle to steal a catalytic converter; they spot a potential victim and know their habits, where they park and how long they stay away from their vehicle. So change things up. Park in a closed garage: A thief cannot steal something he cannot access.

A thief cannot steal something he cannot access. Paint your catalytic converter: Paint your catalytic converter a bright, visible color for several reasons. First, it will help identify the catalytic converter if it ends up in an auto parts store or in the hands of the police. But, more importantly, Karner writes, “thieves will have to scrape off that paint if they want to sell the piece for top dollar, and that's way too much effort for most.”

