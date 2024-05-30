Downtown Champaign Launches 'The Beat' With New Summer Entertainment District

Downtown Champaign is hosting a summer filled with exciting new entertainment and activities for everyone.

The Beat Downtown Champaign is a new campaign aimed at bringing more music, entertainment and culture to downtown.

The Beat aims to attract residents and visitors from diverse backgrounds, provide a safe and inclusive space to enjoy entertainment, showcase downtown's unique shops and businesses, and enhance the vibrant social atmosphere in the heart of the downtown.

The city will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Market Street entertainment district at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The ceremony will take place on the city's new stage located near 114 N Market St.

Friday Night Live will return every Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. all summer long.

After Friday Night Live, the music and entertainment continue late into the night on Market Street.

Every week on Friday and Saturday evenings from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Market Street will be transformed into a safe, pedestrian-only venue to celebrate summer.

Each week, talented DJs and musicians will fill Market Street with the best music and entertainment from the Midwest.

Discover this week’s late-night entertainment program:

Friday May 31

11:00 p.m. – midnight DJ Carlos Wesjile Open Format

Midnight 1am DJ Silkee Hip Hop/R&B

Saturday June 1st

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Haki N Them American R&B and Neo Soul

11:30 p.m. 1 a.m. DJ BJ Clark Old School Hip Hop/R&B/Pop

Downtown Festival Districts will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer and will allow patrons of participating downtown restaurants and bars to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in public while listening to music and catching up with friends.

The Downtown Festival Districts will take place in conjunction with Friday Night Live and late-night entertainment on Market Street.

For more information and maps of the downtown festival districts, click .