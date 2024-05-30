Abhishek Bajaj to play Bollywood superstar in new show: 'I'm really excited'

Sony Entertainment Television recently announced the release of its upcoming fiction series Jubilee TalkiesShohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat. This intense romantic story traces the adventures of star Ayaan Grover, who has an unrivaled fan base, and Shivangi Sawant, a modest girl from a small town in Maharashtra. Actor Abhishek Bajaj is now set to play Ayaan Grover.

Speaking to Times Of India, Abhishek Bajaj expressed his happiness for this role and said that he is really excited to bring Ayaan Grover to life on screen. He said, “I am really excited to bring Ayaan Grover to life on screen. A superstar who rose through the ranks of Bollywood with his charismatic personality, he is a complex individual struggling with his own insecurities and family burdens. Her story is so intriguing and I can’t wait for viewers to join us. I hope audiences connect with Ayaan and her struggles, and I'm excited to share her story with the world.

While all this is happening, Shivangi, the female protagonist, is motivated by her intense passion to follow her father's ambition to restore their precious Sangam cinema to its former glory. She hopes that a super hit from Ayaan Grover will help her achieve that.

Abhishek Bajaj started as a model before starring in the film Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

His breakthrough television series was Dil Deke Dekho. Abhishek has made appearances in a number of other shows, such as Santoshi Maa and Silsila Pyaar Ka.

After playing an important role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, Bajaj next played a role in Ayushmann Khurranas' Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The role of Shivangi, meanwhile, will be played by Khushi Dubey. Speaking to Times Of India, Dubey said her upcoming show has a unique concept which she has never seen before. She discussed the character and how she identifies with it, saying that Shivangi is a strong, hardworking woman with whom she shares similarities in some aspects.

She has appeared in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Bombay Talkies, as well as television series including Aankh Micholi, Naaginn and Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai.