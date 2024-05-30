'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Official Cause of Death Revealed: Coroner





The official cause of death for “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor has been released by the coroner's office. The Los Angeles County medical examiner concluded that the manner of death was a “homicide” and that the direct cause was a “gunshot wound to the chest.” In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, the LAPD said Wactor was “confronted by three individuals” in the early hours of May 25. Wactor had just finished his shift as a bartender and noticed that these individuals had his car jacked up and were stealing the catalytic converter. Wactor was shot and killed by one of the individuals. According to the release, “Los Angeles Police Department Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, identified as 37 years old. -Elderly John William Wactor, apparently wounded by a gunshot, began to render aid to the victim and requested the intervention of emergency medical services. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke over the phone with Fox News Digital and confirmed the tragic news on Sunday. “[Johnny et un collègue]were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of his coworker's car, looked like it had been flipped on its side, and from what I understand, he said, “Hey, man, are you towing my car? »…And the person looked up and had a mask on, and so I guess he knew they weren't doing that, so he stepped in front of the coworker and then stepped back and raised his hands, or the two, and the person shot him,” Scarlett said. She pointed out that the workplace did not have dedicated parking for employees. “In my thought process…if he had been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he would be alive.” Wactor's mother said authorities were planning an autopsy and the family would bring him back to South Carolina for the funeral when his body was released. “What I would like everyone to know is that they took a great human being. This leaves a very big void in my life and that of his brothers. We have just buried my husband, their father , four years ago And he was very loved by his friends, his family He lived life to the fullest, he pursued his dreams, he's a very optimistic and positive person,” Scarlett Wactor said of. his son. Police are urging anyone with information to call the LAPD or LA Regional Crime Stoppers. Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com According to the press release, the three suspects involved, who fled the scene, were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. Christina Dugan Ramirez of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

